ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, OR

Hat Not Hate teaches anti-bullying strategies in Gladstone

By Pamplin Media Group
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wxKA7_0dWY7U6w00 John Wetten Elementary School joins nationwide craftivist movement against bullying.

Gladstone parent Lindsey Anderson has taken a unique approach to fight bullying: knitting blue hats for children and encouraging others to do the same.

She joined Hat Not Hate, part of the nationwide craftivist movement, after learning from her son Thomas that his friend was bullied. In December 2019, she and her friends knit 30 hats, enough for each child in Thomas's third grade class. At that time, she vowed to return with a hat for every single student at John Wetten Elementary.

This month she made good on that ambitious promise, presenting more than 620 hats to John Wetten Elementary, enough for each student and staff member. The hats were knitted by Anderson, dozens of local knitters and Hat Not Hate knitters across the nation.

With each hat came a lesson about the importance of helping others feel included, and how to stop bullying. This happened during the school's first live virtual assembly, with each classroom tuning into a school-wide Zoom call.

"If you notice bullying, you can be an upstander and work to stop it, even if adults aren't around," Vice Principal Lori Buchanan told the children. "We can all help others by doing this."

Fifth graders shared tips on how to fight bullying. "If someone's bullying another person, just tell them to stop," one advised. Another said, "You should try to be a good friend to someone who's been bullied. Show them you care."

"Students love their new hats, and are proud to join the anti-bullying movement," Buchanan said. "We're so excited to be part of this."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County offers tools for unpaid caregivers

People who take care of friends, family members invited to free online classes. Are you an unpaid caregiver to a family member or friend?. Clackamas County is offering six free online classes to learn about "Powerful Tools for Caregivers." from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13-Feb. 24. Personnel with the county's Family Caregiver Support Program hope to give you confidence and support to better care for your loved one and yourself.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Lesley Townsend celebrates 50 years at Milwaukie hospital

Providence foundation executive director has held various titles during her career at medical centerIn her 50 years working at Milwaukie's only hospital, Lesley Townsend has held many titles, but when you ask her the role she is most proud of, she'll simply say, "community member." Currently, Townsend serves as the executive director of the Providence Milwaukie Foundation, but her journey with the community hospital started in her teenage years when she was hired as a filing aide at Dwyer Memorial Hospital. "While my first job filing records wasn't particularly exciting, I found the atmosphere of the hospital and the community...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Clackamas Review

John and Merilee Wetten gift endowment to namesake elementary

Gladstone school's former principal sets aside $200,000 to help students in need, provide classes with community service projectsThirty years after his retirement, former Gladstone principal John Wetten, 91, surprised staff at his namesake school with a special gift this year, establishing a $200,000 endowment to benefit his namesake school. The invested funds will yield $7,000 to $8,000 each year to support John Wetten Elementary students in two ways. John and his wife, Merilee, plan that half the funds will provide for the individual needs of students and their families, supporting both physical needs and emotional needs. "Some families are really...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Society
City
Gladstone, OR
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie Santa survives COVID, moves to Oregon City

After 62 days in the hospital, Keith McDonley, 34, is happy to spread holiday cheerKeith McDonley, known as Milwaukie Santa for the past 11 years, has become the Oregon City Santa this year. McDonley said he was hospitalized with COVID-19 on July 4 and intubated on his 34th birthday on July 22. After 62 days in the hospital, he was released in a wheelchair and on oxygen in September. "I wasn't sure if I'd be able to continue my Christmas magic for the community, as I was barely able to climb stairs or stand on my own when I was...
OREGON CITY, OR
Clackamas Review

Bookstore raises thousands for Milwaukie library in few months

Friends of Ledding group reopens in October, hopes for busier sales in 2022 as more people discover resourceFriends of Ledding Library Bookstore reopened on Oct. 15 and has already raised about $2,000 in support of Milwaukie's public library. Bookstore volunteers hope that the store will get even busier each day as more people discover it's open. The bookstore opened in the new Ledding Library building when that building opened in January 2020, but that was opening was short-lived due to pandemic shutdowns in March 2020. New items and merchandise are replenished almost daily using donations from the community. The store has books for both children and adults, DVDs and CDs (music and books on tape). Milwaukie and library-themed merchandise is available, such as book bags, T-shirts, mugs and socks. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Friends of Ledding Library Bookstore Where: 10660 S.E. 21st Ave., Milwaukie Hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays and Saturdays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays; noon-3 p.m. Sundays Call: 503-786-7580 Store managers: Barbara-Lee Orloff and Annemarie Funk Email for volunteer information: barbaraleeorloff@yahoo.com {loadposition sub-article-01}
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Santa delivers $5,000 to Clackamas County Children's Center

North Clackamas Chamber members organize Christmas Giving Breakfast to benefit nonprofit organizationClackamas County's Children's Center received $5,000 as the North Clackamas Chamber of Commerce kicked off the holiday season at its annual Christmas Giving Breakfast Dec. 3 at the Monarch Hotel. Children's Center's mission is to work with the community to end child abuse and neglect across the county through assessment, treatment and prevention to build a world where all children feel safe, valued and heard. In a speech thanking chamber members for their support, Karen Rush, Children's Center executive director, used her admiration of Fred Rogers' "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood"...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Pamplin Media Group partners with journalism students

Consider making end-of-year gift to Clackamas Community College Foundation to boost efforts of interns to work at professional newspapers. Readers of this newspaper have an opportunity to make tax-deductible, end-of-year gifts to the Clackamas Community College Foundation, providing CCC students with more opportunities to begin careers in professional journalism. Though...
CLACKAMAS, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Anderson
Clackamas Review

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Donors needed for low Red Cross blood supply

You can get a free shirt if you give this holiday season in Milwaukie, Oregon City.American Red Cross, which provides 40% of the country's blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels. Red Cross officials say busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. If more donors don't come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care. To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, donors will receive an exclusive...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
72
Followers
982
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy