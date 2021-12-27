ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD 13.73 Billion Growth in High Strength Steel Market: By Application (automotive, construction, aviation, and others) and Region | Global Forecast to 2025 | Technavio

By TechNavio
 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major industries such as construction, transport, and metal goods manufacturers have reduced their investments in new projects due to reduced consumer demand. During H1 2020, countries like China, the US, and India witnessed a sharp decline in automotive demand, which had a negative impact...

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market 2021 Global - Innovation, Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Strength, Opportunities Forecasts To 2028

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Intelligent Railway Transport System (IRTS) Market – Global Size & Share Research Report 2021-2028". The intelligent railway transport system facilitates the use of information technology for managing the services provided by the railways. The railway relies on the radio network and the GPS system for effective implementation of intelligent transport system. The intelligent railway transport system market is majorly driven by its ability of providing high security for the passengers and the high service quality to the customers. The market will also grow with the increase in adoptions of internet of things technology in the railway system. The increasing trend of internet services is contributing in the growth of intelligent railway transport system market.
TRAFFIC
Mission Bio and SequMed Sign Collaboration Agreement Announcing Partnership to Provide Tapestri Services and Co-Develop Clinical Applications in China

GUANGZHOU, China and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio, the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, has signed an agreement with SequMed, a pioneer in single-cell omics technology innovation and applications in China. The agreement will allow Mission Bio to expand its product and services offerings into China, a key region of growth for its geographical expansion strategy, enabling high quality single-cell sequence services using Mission Bio's products to customers in mainland China.
ECONOMY
Household Kitchen Blenders Market to grow by USD 781.62 million from 2020 to 2025| Ease of Use, Portability & Convenience for Consumers to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Household Kitchen Blenders Market by Product (countertop blenders and immersion blenders), Distribution Channel (offline and online), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
Global Automotive Wires and Cable Materials Market Trends, Restraints, PESTEL Analysis, Growth and Opportunities (2022-2031) | Sumitomo Electric Industries, Delphi Automotive, Draka Holdings

Global Automotive Wires and Cable Materials Market study with an in-depth overview, describing the Product / Industry Scope and develops market outlook and status to 2031. The Automotive Wires and Cable Materials market Study is segmented by key regions which are expediting the marketization. Also include several industries customer’s information, which is very important for the manufacturers, and detailed analysis of key players.
MARKETS
Rear Spoiler Market to grow by USD 1.11 billion from 2021 to 2026| High Popularity of Luxury Vehicles to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rear Spoiler Market by Type (ABS, fiberglass, carbon fiber, and sheet metal) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
MARKETS
Digital Evidence Management Market Size to Grow by USD 2.65 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital evidence management market potential difference will be USD 2.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The report has also identified the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 8.48% during the forecast period. A comprehensive study of factors influencing the market growth positively and adversely will also be covered in this report.
MARKETS
Automotive Technologies Market to Record USD 134.06 Bn | Continental AG, DENSO Corp., and HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA emerge as dominant players | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Technologies Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KGaA, Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, Renesas Electronics Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Xilinx Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG. Coverage: Key drivers,...
MARKETS
Global Commercial Automotive Telematics Market PDF Research Report 2022 Huge Growth Approved By || CalAmp Corp, Astrata Group (Omnitracs), Masternaut

Global Commercial Automotive Telematics market looks into a report for investigation of the Commercial Automotive Telematics marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Commercial Automotive Telematics market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Commercial Automotive Telematics industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Commercial Automotive Telematics market players.
MARKETS
USD 525.67 Million Growth in Automotive Antenna Module Market: By Vehicle Type, Frequency Range, and Geography | Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive Antenna Module Market Facts at a Glance- Companies: 10+ – Including Amphenol Corp., ANTONICS-ICP GmbH, Continental AG, HARADA INDUSTRY Co. Ltd., Kymeta Corp., Laird Plc, Lorom Industrial Co. Ltd., Schaffner Holding AG, Taoglas Group Holdings Ltd., and TE Connectivity Ltd. among others.
MARKETS
39% of Growth to Originate from APAC for Electric Car Market: By Type (sedan, hatchback, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Electric Car Market value is set to grow by 7.36 million units, as per the latest report by Technavio. To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report. Electric Car Market 2021-2025: Segmentation. Type. Sedan.
MARKETS
Mushroom Market to Record USD 18.78 Bn Growth | 6.43% CAGR Projection through 2025 | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mushroom market is set to grow by USD 18.78 billion between 2020 and 2025, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.43% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product (fresh mushroom, canned mushroom, and dried mushroom) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The report provides detailed insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation, market position, product launches, and customer base among others.
AGRICULTURE
Global Information and Communications Technology(ICT) Market Segmented by Applications, Types and Regions with Forecast Report Till 2031 | Microsoft, HP, Cisco

Market research on most trending report Global “Information and Communications Technology(ICT)” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Information and Communications Technology(ICT) market state of affairs. The Information and Communications Technology(ICT) marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Information and Communications Technology(ICT) report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Information and Communications Technology(ICT) Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Global High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio) Market Outlook, Growth, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2021-2031 | Alpine, Pioneer, Harman

Market research on most trending report Global “High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio)” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio) market state of affairs. The High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio) marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio) report into key trades, country, sort and application. international High-resolution Audio(audiophile audio) Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
MARKETS
Global Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software Market Share, Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities, eventual grant and Forecast 2031 | IBM, Microsoft, Oracle

Market research on most trending report Global “Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software” Market 2021 trade analysis Report recently publicized on market.us is that the key document for industries/clients to grasp the present international competitive Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software market state of affairs. The Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software marketing research outline base year is 2021 and provides marketing research information standing (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2031) and united categorizes the Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software report into key trades, country, sort and application. international Application Programming Interface (API) Management Software Market 2021 study report includes all major geographic regions and sub-regions within the business and analyzes outcome sales, value, market size and growth potentialities in these areas.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Safes Market Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Forecast To 2027

Intelligencemarketreport.com Publish a New Market Research Report on "Safes Market – Global Research Report 2021-2027". The Safes market research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the Safes market growth.
MARKETS
Laser Processing Market Size to Grow by USD 2.45 Billion | Growing Benefits of Laser Welding over Conventional Welding to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laser Processing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference...
INDUSTRY
Southwest Gas Holdings Completes Acquisition of Questar Pipeline From Dominion Energy

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has completed the acquisition of Dominion Energy Quester Pipeline, LLC, and its subsidiaries and certain affiliates (collectively "Questar Pipeline Entities"). Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has also created a new subsidiary named MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company (MountainWest) that owns the Questar Pipeline Entities. The Questar Pipeline Entities will be rebranded under the MountainWest brand during the first half of 2022.
INDUSTRY
