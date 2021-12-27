ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indian Police Commissioner Warns Against Crypto Frauds

investing.com
 4 days ago

Police Shikha Goel warns Indian citizens about several methods used by fraudsters. She advised Indians not to transfer their crypto to unauthorized private wallets. Shikha revealed that 14 out of the 16 crypto scam cases are connected to investment...

cryptopolitan.com

Crypto regulation: Indian minister wants to block crypto against illegal use

Minister wants a crypto regulation to block illegal use of crypto. India continues to deliberate on crypto regulation. Over the last few months, India has been involved in some turmoil regarding crypto regulation. While some entities are pushing for an outright ban of the assets, others want regulation to guide their activities in the sector. In a recent statement from a minister in the country, digital assets need to be completely blocked if they are used to carry out illegal activities.
ECONOMY
bitcoin.com

Indian Government Seeks Wider Consultation Before Finalizing Crypto Bill: Report

The cryptocurrency bill that was listed to be taken up in the current session of parliament is reportedly being reworked. The government seeks wider consultation on crypto before finalizing the rules to govern digital currencies in India. Indian Government Seeks More Consultation on Proposed Crypto Legislation. India’s cryptocurrency bill is...
INDIA
bitcoin.com

Indian Lawmaker Says Crypto Must Be Blocked if Used for Illegal Purposes

India’s minister of state for external affairs says that cryptocurrencies must be blocked if they are used for illegal purposes, such as “to launch cyber-attacks in India, to launch other attacks on India, to do other kinds of illegal and unethical work like drug trafficking.” Meanwhile, the Indian government is reportedly making changes to the crypto bill that is listed to be taken up in the current session of parliament.
INDIA
bitcoin.com

Former Finance Secretary Doubts Indian Government Understands Crypto

The Indian government has not introduced the cryptocurrency bill that was listed to be taken up in the winter session of parliament. Former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg says he has no confidence in the ability of the Indian government to figure out crypto. Garg headed the inter-ministerial committee that drafted the original crypto bill that proposes banning cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Some Salvadorans claim funds are missing from their Chivo wallets

Some of the money from El Salvador’s state-issued Chivo wallets is reportedly missing, according to many Salvadorans posting on social media. Some Salvadorans claim funds are missing from their Chivo wallets. Ethereum whales dumping ETH as price slides below $4K, data shows By Cointelegraph - Dec 28, 2021. Ethereum...
MARKETS
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Satellite spots Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in the Taiwan Strait prompting renewed fears that conflict could break out amid soaring tensions in the busy shipping lane

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine travelling through the Taiwan Strait has sparked fears of open conflict breaking out amid soaring tensions over Beijing's aggression towards the democratically-ruled island. Submarine expert H.I. Sutton identified the vessel as a surfacing Chinese Type-94 ballistic missile submarine in a satellite image taken on Monday. The...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mercury News

Japan hangs three inmates after giving them hours notice

(CNN) — Japan executed three death row inmates by hanging on Tuesday, marking the first executions the country has carried out since 2019 and the first under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. One of those put to death was Yasutaka Fujishiro, 65, who murdered seven people including his aunt and...
ASIA
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Russia reveals where World War III has already begun

A new global conflict is already breaking out in cyberspace, a top Russian defense official has claimed, adding that Moscow hopes to work with the US to reduce the risks stemming from back-and-forth digital skirmishing. Andrey Krutskikh, a Foreign Ministry official charged with overseeing the country's international cooperation on information...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
ECONOMY

