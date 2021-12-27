ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

By Miki Herman
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=402zQ8_0dWY6cBf00 Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.

The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse.

Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential care for people experiencing intellectual and developmental disabilities and behavioral health issues.

These highly trained professionals and caregivers perform physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging work. However, the long-term underfunding and lack of investment by Oregon to ensure the stability of care has taken its toll. The job is unsustainable financially for many employees.

The state needs to show it values caregiving with compensation reflective of this challenging work. Lawmakers need to significantly and immediately increase reimbursement rates or provide funding streams, so human services providers can offer equitable, competitive wages that compete with other sectors.

In February, Oregon's Legislature will convene for a special session. It's our hope lawmakers will pass critical legislation to address the need for long-term, ongoing investments in our caregiving workforce.

Without additional state funding, human services providers will have to reduce services and close programs. For those who need round-the-clock residential care, they could end up in a hotel monitored by overwhelmed state workers, a homeless shelter, or worse, in crisis waiting in an overcrowded emergency room or even jail. People who spend their career caring for our most vulnerable citizens deserve our admiration and respect. The need to invest in these workers is greater than ever.

We're counting on our elected officials to do the right thing.

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County chambers clash

Attempts to move the Hillsboro and Beaverton Area Chambers of Commerce closer together backfired.A bizarre business drama played out over the course of several months in 2021, as local chambers of commerce got together, broke apart, rebranded and recriminated. In February, the Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement: Following the departure of longtime Beaverton Area Chamber chief executive Lorraine Clarno in late 2020, instead of hiring its own replacement for Clarno, the chamber would instead share leadership with the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce, beginning in March. From the outset, there were...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Letters to the Editor: Dec. 30, 2021

News-Times readers write in to support Ralph Brown, urge more care with COVID-19, and more.Run for Ralph this weekend Ralph Brown is an avid runner and race organizer who started the annual Oregon Road Runners Club "Y2K Run" in 1986. The race has been going strong every New Year's Day since, and this year's run is dedicated to Ralph, with proceeds going to assist in the search for him. I encourage everyone to come out to run, walk, or show support for runners, honor Ralph, and raise awareness about his missing person's case and the benefits of a strong Silver...
HILLSBORO, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Stubborn coronavirus shaped our year, again

Hillsboro and Forest Grove businesses and residents had to wrestle with virus restrictions and risk this year.2021 began with Washington County still mired in the "two-week pause" that ended up stretching well into February. It was a dismal time for many locally owned businesses. Restaurants operated with limited capacity, with indoor dining prohibited. Some businesses, like bowling alleys and dance studios, had to close altogether. On Feb. 9, Gov. Kate Brown announced that with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations easing after last winter's surge, Washington County had moved out of the "extreme risk" category. That meant a loosening of restrictions that...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Washington County schools roll with the changes

Students and teachers started the year in remote learning and end it fully in-person.While the pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of nearly every Oregonian's life, perhaps in no sphere has it had a more pronounced, wide-ranging effect than in schools. Students began 2021 in "comprehensive distance learning." Campuses remained shut, classroom desks and equipment still gathering dust, bleachers silent and empty. It had been that way since March 2020, and it remained that way until this past March and April. In January, Pamplin Media Group reported on the experience of one teacher in the Banks School District — an...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Health
Forest Grove News Times

Pacific University issues booster shot mandate

The Forest Grove School District is not currently requiring staff to have a booster.Students and staff at Pacific University will be required to receive a COVID-19 booster vaccination shot by Friday, Feb. 11. In a news release, the university said 97% of students and staff are already considered to be fully vaccinated, and the rest have medical or religious exemptions. According to the Oregon Health Authority on Dec. 28, 73.8% of all Oregonians 18 and older are fully vaccinated. "With the rise of the Delta and Omicron variants of COVID-19, continued proactive precautions are necessary. Vaccination boosters significantly decrease the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Washington County Kids announces grant awards, poster contest

Recently awarded grant funding will help support after-school programming for youth in Washington County.Local after-school programming nonprofit Washington County Kids says recently awarded grants will help boost opportunities for kids. The organization has also announced a new poster contest to show the value of kids' "out-of-school" time. Founded in 2009, Washington County Kids has been working to increase access to early childhood education and after-school and summer programs for kids. Partnering with individuals and agencies across the county, the organization seeks to overcome costs and other barriers to after-school programs. A D V E R T I S I N...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Johnson: Cultural Trust donations connect us all

Nathalie Johnson, M.D., of Northwest Portland is a member of the Oregon Cultural Trust boardTwenty years ago, a mighty group of visionaries celebrated the fulfillment of a dream — a simple and effective way for Oregon taxpayers to direct funds to cultural activities. This was the genesis of the Oregon Cultural Trust and its cultural tax credit. It is still cause for celebration. As the Cultural Trust marks its 20th anniversary, it has proven itself a stable source of funding for Oregon's arts, heritage and humanities nonprofits operating across the state. The state tax credit is available to any Oregonian...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove joins opioid settlement

Special Projects Supervisor Kristin Burke said she hopes settlement dollars go to a new addiction and recovery center.The Forest Grove City Council voted unanimously to join a nationwide lawsuit against opioid producers and distributors at its Dec. 13 meeting. The National Opioid Litigation Settlement is due to pay Oregon around $330 million over the next 18 years. The Lund Report reported Dec. 21 a new allocation agreement will flow 55% of the settlement to local governments and 45% to the state, and as much as $12 million or over $650,000 per year could be paid to Washington County....
FOREST GROVE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caregiving#Legislature#Albertina Kerr Centers
Forest Grove News Times

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27. Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night. Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove decides on American Rescue Plan Act funds

The Forest Grove City Council approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services.The Forest Grove City Council has approved a plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on small businesses, housing and homeless services. Forest Grove received over $2.8 million in federal funds in August. It incorporated most of the infusion into its yearly budget except for about $560,000. The council voted unanimously earlier this month to break up that leftover pot between small business grants, West Tuality Habitat for Humanity and the Forest Grove Foundation. "This is...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Election officials question columnist Kristof's Oregon residency

The Democratic gubernatorial candidate has repeatedly said he considers the state his home. Nick Kristof's much-publicized bid to become Oregon's next governor has encountered a long-expected hurdle: the question of whether or not the former globetrotting New York Times columnist meets the state's three-year residency requirement for its top elected office. The Democrat's attorneys have argued for months that he does qualify; they even released a 15-page memo laying out Kristof's upbringing in Yamhill, his long-held love for the state and his increasing presence here recently as he took over the family farm. But the Oregon Secretary of State's Office still has questions. A day after Kristof formally filed to run for office, state elections officials sent him notice that they need more information to decide whether he actually can. Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. Read the full story on the OPB website. {loadposition sub-article-01} RELATED STORIES - Kristof banks $1 million for governor's race- Nick Kristof announces run for Oregon governor- Outsiders shake up wide open race for Oregon governor
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Forest Grove News Times

Former state Rep. Deborah Boone seeks to fill vacated Senate seat

Boone seeks the Senate District 16 seat that was left open last week by Betsy Johnson. Deborah Boone, a Democrat with a political history stretching from her days as a Clatsop County commissioner to the Oregon Legislature in Salem, says she wants to fill the Senate District 16 seat that has been vacated by Betsy Johnson. After serving for nearly 21 years as a Democrat in the Oregon Legislature, Johnson, who was known as a moderate Democrat, announced in October she is running for governor as an unaffiliated candidate. Johnson resigned last Wednesday, Dec. 15, to focus on her...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove student protest evolves into art exhibit

Forest Grove High School students started the hashtag StandUpFG to organize a walkout in 2016.A student protest by Washington County youth has evolved into an art exhibit hosted by the Five Oaks Museum, formerly the Washington County Museum. Students at Forest Grove High School started the hashtag #StandUpFG to organize a walkout in May 2016, the day after a banner reading "Build A Wall" was briefly on display on a wall in the cafeteria. Through social media, the protest spread to schools in Beaverton, Hillsboro, Tigard and Tualatin, and beyond. Five years later, "#StandUpFg: Latinx Youth Activism in the Willamette" combines the...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Gregory: We need Blumenauerâ€™s Better Kidney Care Act

Leslie Gregory of Sellwood is a physician assistant with more than 20 years of experience, a U.S. Navy veteran, a mother of two and a founder of the Right To Health.When America took unprecedented steps to combat the coronavirus pandemic, people across the nation watched as the most vulnerable groups of patients struggled to get by. Patients with underlying health conditions felt the harshest blow from the pandemic, and few in Oregon have been hit as hard as dialysis patients. According to numbers released earlier this year, 20 percent of the Oregonians who died due to COVID-19 during the first...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Forest Grove News Times

Forecast: Another big COVID wave could hit in January

Gov. Kate Brown 'calling on 1 million Oregonians to step up and get a booster shot.' Doctors say surge may not be severeThe new omicron variant of COVID-19 will sweep into Oregon over the next two to four weeks, setting new records for infections and filling hospitals beyond capacity. "We're in a race against the clock," Gov. Kate Brown said during a Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, press call. The sixth wave of new infections comes as Oregon was slowly recovering from the delta surge that began last July and peaked in early September. A forecast released by the Oregon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Forest Grove News Times

Trail project linking Forest Grove, Hillsboro gets federal funds

A federal grant program recently awarded $12.2 million for the Council Creek Regional Trail.A plan to construct a bike and pedestrian trail connecting Hillsboro, Cornelius and Forest Grove recently received substantial support through a federal grant. In November, Washington County was awarded $12.2 million to support the construction of the Council Creek Regional Trail. The grant was awarded through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) Discretionary Grant program, which is administered by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Originally conceived more than 10 years ago, the project aims to build a 6-mile multi-use trail, adjacent to railway tracks...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Melissa Busch to seek Oregon Senate District 16 appointment

Already a candidate for Betsy Johnson's seat, Busch wants to be considered for the vacancy left by her resignation.Warren Democrat Melissa Busch, who is running for Oregon State Senate next year, will seek to enter office ahead of schedule. Busch announced Wednesday, Dec. 15, that she wants to be considered for appointment to the Senate District 16 seat vacated by Betsy Johnson. Johnson is stepping down, effective Wednesday night, to focus on her campaign for governor. Busch, a home health nurse, announced her candidacy for SD 16 in November. "As our next state senator, I will lead with care and...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Bonamici, childcare providers talk gaps in Build Back Better

Some advocates aren't satisfied even as it remains far from clear the bill can win Senate moderates' support. It's no secret that Oregon is in desperate need of bolstered childcare. Every single county in the Beaver State was deemed a childcare desert for infants and toddlers in a 2012 Oregon State University report, long before COVID-19 put the issue on the forefront. Childcare providers and advocates say the problem has only worsened in recent years. U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici reiterated this point during her quarterly Oregon Child Care Advisory Board meeting on Monday, Dec. 13. "I want to say...
POLITICS
Forest Grove News Times

Betsy Johnson to resign Senate seat to focus on run for governor

Betsy Johnson has announced plans to step down from the Oregon State Senate to focus on her run for governor.Betsy Johnson says she will leave her seat in the Oregon Senate early to focus on her run for governor. Johnson's resignation will be effective Wednesday, Dec. 15, she said in a video message shared Tuesday. The longtime lawmaker from the Scappoose area launched her campaign for governor in October. Although Johnson was elected to the Senate as a Democrat, she is running for governor as an unaffiliated candidate, dropping her affiliation with the Democratic Party. "It's so clear Oregonians want...
OREGON STATE
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
69
Followers
938
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy