In November, Universal revealed that Nicolas Cage will tackle the iconic role of Dracula in the upcoming monster movie “Renfield,” starring Nicholas Hoult as the famous vampire’s lackey. It’s a bit of casting that feels like destiny, as Cage has some experience with vampiric roles, thanks to his turn in 1989’s “Vampire’s Kiss,” but “Renfield” will give him chance to take on the most legendary vampire of all. A guest on this week’s episode of Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, Cage was asked what he can reveal about the upcoming film from director Chris McKay. “I can tell you that it’s amazing,”...

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO