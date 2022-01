In Hollywood, everything old is eventually new again — even The Matrix. More than two decades after Keanu Reeves’ aimless hacker Neo took the red pill, woke up in a tub of goo, and kicked off a war against Earth’s machine overlords that would last through two sequels and countless spinoff projects, The Matrix Resurrections hopes to live up to its title by reviving the seminal, multimedia cyberpunk franchise. The film brings back Reeves as humanity’s savior, Neo, who now finds himself plugged back in to the machines’ titular simulation along with his one true love, Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss), despite both characters’ supposed demise at the end of 2003’s The Matrix Revolutions.

