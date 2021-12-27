ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Tribune

Clackamas County's best girls swimmers get after it in 2021-22

By Miles Vance
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Check out our previews of the girls swim teams at 11 Clackamas County high schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R4NBG_0dWY5aO000

The best high school girls swimmers in Clackamas County are back in the pool.

Less than six months after the end of the pandemic-abbreviated 2021 spring season, they're working hard, improving, racing and enjoying the return to full regular seasons, and later, traditional district and state championships.

That is definitely the case for the varsity girls teams at Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Oregon City, West Linn, Clackamas, Nelson, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone.

Read more about each team's 2021-22 prospects below.

Three Rivers League

Lake Oswego

Head coach: Geoffrey Marsden

2021-22 outlook: "I have a good feeling about this year's team. We have some new faces that will bring a lot of energy to the team along with some returning leadership and speed." — Geoffrey Marsden

League contenders: Tualatin, Tigard, West Linn, Canby

Top swimmers: Senior Olivia Andersen, junior Dylan Gustaff, sophomore Addison Smith, freshman AnneMarie Vlaic, sophomore Isabelle Yoon.

Lakeridge

Head coach: Brigitte Stacey Dennett

2021-22 outlook: "We have a fantastic group of girls that have come back this year, as well as a group of new swimmers that have come out to join us. We are excited about their enthusiasm, talent, desire to learn and their work ethic in the pool and weight room." — Brigitte Stacey Dennett

League contenders: Lakeridge, Lake Oswego, West Linn

Top swimmers: Senior Rachel Barba, sophomore Munroe Blem, sophomore Ella Ferguson, freshman Ava McDowell, junior Riley McDowell, junior Sophie Robinson, junior Mia Stonelake.

Oregon City

Head coach: Bryan Watt

2021-22 outlook: "(We're) looking forward to a great season where we can compete in district as well as state." — Bryan Watt

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge

Top swimmers: Senior Michelle Vu, sophomore Allie Hayes, junior Ashlyn Watt, freshman Hailey Grotjohn.

West Linn

Head coach: Tom Weltchek

2021-22 outlook: "It is our intention to work hard together and … send competitors to state for some form of championship, whether it be individuals or as a team." — Tom Weltchek

League contenders: Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Tualatin

Top swimmers: Senior Anna Boyer, junior Kaitlyn Rumsey, sophomore Sophia Pulaski, junior Krista Golgotiu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qsFGD_0dWY5aO000

Mt. Hood Conference

Clackamas

Head coaches: Jenn Jervis, Allen Larson

2021-22 outlook: "We have great seniors and some wonderful upcoming talent. However, our school split with … Nelson really took a hit on our depth. We went from a team (combined) of 80+ to 40." — Jenn Jervis

League contenders: David Douglas, Nelson

Top swimmers: Senior Mia Smith, senior Kayla Magura, senior Ameiya Chan, sophomore Mia Aberle, sophomore Riley Meyer, freshman Amelia Keliher.

Nelson

Head coach: Sam Nelson

2021-22 outlook: "(I'm a) first-year coach, so (I'm) still gauging the competition." — Sam Nelson

League contenders: David Douglas, Barlow, Clackamas, Central Catholic

Top swimmers: Junior Hannah Sharp, junior Amelia Eubanks.

Northwest Oregon Conference

La Salle

Head coach: Stacey Crockett

2021-22 outlook: "The girls could be a dominant force in the NWOC with experienced club swimmers backed up by a large, skilled team." — Manager Paul Collins

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Freshman Kayla Chapman, senior Meiruh Tengsico, freshman Rowan Mozena, sophomore Gabby Wolfe, sophomore Rachel Yaskovic, senior Mary Loeb, junior Lilly Tiller, freshman Caitlin Keehler, freshman Kari Yatsushiro, freshman Maya Crimin.

Milwaukie

Head coaches: Kelsey Balint, Mark Bentz

2021-22 outlook: "We are excited to have a growing team of new swimmers. This is the biggest team MHS has had in many years and we look forward to growing our program." — Kelsey Balint

League contenders: La Salle, Wilsonville

Top swimmers: Senior Alice Pagnoni, freshman Helen Beecher, junior Skylar Stowers, Alice Pagoni.

Putnam

Head coach: Steffany Bixby

2021-22 outlook: "As it's my first year being the head coach, it's a growing year for all of us. We have amazing swimmers in the pool and out, and because of this, I know we'll have a great season no matter what." — Steffany Bixby

League contenders: La Salle

Top swimmers: Sophomore Ruby Bentz, senior Janiece Cappoen, freshman Keely Merten, freshman Eleanor Wright.

Wilsonville

Head coach: Deb Mandeville

2021-22 outlook: "Our girls are looking forward to another great year despite the loss of our great breaststroker Abby Maoz to graduation. We have the talent to take both individuals to state as well as relays." — Deb Mandeville

League contenders: Wilsonville, La Salle

Top Swimmers: Senior Riley Lawler, senior Caitlin Jew, freshman Gabby Maoz, junior Helena Jones, senior Olivia Parry, sophomore Shelby Widman.

Tri-Valley Conference

Gladstone

Head coach: Charlotte DeBaltzo

2021-22 outlook: "We have as many new swimmers on the team as returning swimmers. We are practicing in a new location, and with more space and new swimmers, we have the potential to build a strong team." — Charlotte DeBaltzo

League contenders: La Grande, Catlin Gabel

Top swimmers: Senior Alexa Armenta, junior Isabella Rizzuti.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

West Linn's Warmenhoven, Wilsonville's Edmiston named volleyball POYs

Local Class 6A, 5A, 4A volleyball players have been honored with all-state recognition.They soared higher. They hit harder, served more aces and passed better than anyone else. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school volleyball players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. Here's a list of the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A, 5A and 4A. CLASS 6A Player...
WEST LINN, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

La Salle's Mizael Harris named Class 5A boys soccer Player of the Year

See the best of the best in 2021 boys soccer from 11 Clackamas County high schools.They stuck it in the back of the net. They took it away from their opponents and they passed it beautifully. And in response, they — Oregon's best high school boys soccer players — have been honored with all-state recognition for the 2021 fall season. See the best players from Clackamas, Lake Oswego, Lakeridge, Nelson, Oregon City, West Linn, La Salle, Milwaukie, Putnam, Wilsonville and Gladstone high schools who were honored this year, along with the players and coaches of the year for Class 6A,...
Lake Oswego Review

Les Schwab Invitational Day 5: Scores and top performances

The final day of the LSI has Link Academy taking on Tualatin for the 25th anniversary title.Link Academy of Missouri and Tualatin were playing in the championship game of the Les Schwab Invitational on Thursday at Liberty High School. Beaverton beat Barlow 59-43 to place third at Liberty. Barlow placed fourth. Max Elmgren led the Beavers (7-3) with 18 points. Trevon Hamilton added 17. They combined to make 11 of 19 shots from the field. The Beavers shot .531 from the field and held Barlow (5-4) to .400. Beaverton outrebounded Barlow 31-16, led by Philip Rosenfeld's eight boards. Connor Hills...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Geoffrey Marsden League#Bryan Watt League
Portland Tribune

Molalla swimmers get holiday break meet in

Despite the threat of snow or ice, the Indians battled its out in a three-way meet Dec. 29 in their home pool. The schedule had a bump in it, but the Molalla High swim team was able to compete in one of the two meets it had scheduled, swimming Dec. 29 against Corbett and Catlin Gabel at the Molalla Aquatic Center.
MOLALLA, OR
Portland Tribune

Barlow, Gresham boys basketball join Les Schwab Invitational

Bruins place fourth after tough losses to undefeated Link Academy, Beaverton; Gophers finish 1-2 Two schools from East Multnomah County joined a regional basketball tournament that featured some of the top teams in the state as well as a national powerhouse from Branson, Missouri. Both Barlow and Gresham joined in...
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn boys basketball runs through competition in Stayton

Bulldogs complete three game sweep at the SCTC Holiday Classic, down Valley Catholic, N. Salem, West AlbanySTAYTON, Ore.—Woodburn boys basketball bounced back from a tough outing against Grants Pass on Wednesday, Dec. 22 with three consecutive victories in the SCTC Holiday Classic hosted at Stayton High School from Dec. 28 through Dec. 30. The Bulldogs downed Valley Catholic 73-64 on Tuesday, Dec. 28. and followed that up with a nail biter win over North Salem 71-64 on Wednesday, Dec. 29. Finally, the team defeated West Albany 70-60 on Thursday, Dec. 30 to improve to 8-2. Against Valley Catholic, Woodburn was...
WOODBURN, OR
Portland Tribune

Looking back

2021 Woodburn Independent headlines portray a growing region in flux while dealing with a pandemic and natural disasters. Between the processes of handling pandemic-induced changes, adapting to abnormal natural disasters and forging ahead with new and developing resources, the Woodburn area endured a busy, albeit unusual, year in 2021. The...
WOODBURN, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

2021 IN REVIEW: Beaverton school board race makes national news

Conservative challenger Jeanette Schade lost by a wide margin, but she scored an appearance on 'Fox & Friends.'While the results were never in much doubt, the school board races in Beaverton were among the highest-profile elections in Oregon this past May. Instructional time was an issue in the Beaverton School District, as it was virtually everywhere. Schools had opened the year in "comprehensive distance learning," switching over to a hybrid model earlier in the spring. But the focus of the school board elections in Beaverton was on the school district's teachings — real or fictitious — around race and gender....
BEAVERTON, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Beaty: Despite challenges, 'Beaverton had an amazing year'

Beaverton's first female mayor spent her first year in office navigating the city's new charter and council-manager structure. Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty's faced a number of challenges during her first year in office: The new city charter, the city's first-ever city manager, a historic heatwave and of course, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The city's first female mayor spent 2021 paving the mayoral role for not only herself but for future mayors to come. Before 2021, Beaverton operated under what is called a "strong mayor" form of government. Under that system, the mayor not only sets the city's...
BEAVERTON, OR
Portland Tribune

Pair of hooded merganser ducks enjoying Gresham's winter

Vibrantly-patterned fowls fly south for cold months, fish along Johnson Creek. A pair of "hooded" ducks have been enjoying the relatively warmer temperatures in Gresham as they swim in the unfrozen Johnson Creek around Main City Park. The hooded mergansers are notable for their striking appearance, both sexes have crests...
GRESHAM, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
392K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy