'Doomsday' is name we hold dear for the most fearsome defenses in Dallas Cowboys history. Has this defense raised itself to that standard? — JACK JACKSON / TYLER, TX. David: With all due respect to this very talented group of players, the NFL defenses that get nicknames are the ones that play for and win championships. When you talk about Doomsday and the Steel Curtain, or Orange Crush and the Legion of Boom, you're talking about units that were good for multiple years and helped their team reach the Super Bowl. I'll hold off on giving these guys a nickname until we see what they can do in the playoffs.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO