It's still just December, only half of all the games have been played, and the season is already over. Well, at least it feels that way. If pressed to choose, we'd all pick the same winners across Europe's Big Five leagues: PSG in Ligue 1 and Real Madrid in LaLiga, while Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester City all repeat as domestic-league champs in the Bundesliga, Serie A and Premier League respectively.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 HOURS AGO