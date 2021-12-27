ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow Metro sets new record

Cover picture for the articleIn a landmark event, the Moscow Metro has opened 10 new stations on its Big Circle Line. On December 7, Moscow reached a major milestone. For the first time in the history of the Russian capital's subway, a section of more than 20km in length was launched, adding ten new stations...

