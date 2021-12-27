No. 16 Texas ready for nonconference tuneup against Incarnate Word

AUSTIN, Texas — Playing host to No. 14 Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 will wrap up the non-conference schedule for No. 17 Texas in the 2021-22 season, but facing Incarnate Word at the Erwin Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., Longhorn Network) concludes the portion of the schedule that will see head coach Chris Beard’s Longhorns doing battle an opponent from a one-bid league. For Texas (9-2), the Cardinals represent the final opportunity to tidy things up before opening Big 12 play on New Year’s Day by taking on West Virginia (11-1). Tuesday’s game figures to be another victory over an overmatched opponent for the Longhorns, who’ve only tasted defeat on the road at the hands of No. 4 Gonzaga (86-74 on Nov. 13) and No. 15 Seton Hall (64-60 on Dec. 9). While Texas enters the game with a non-conference strength of schedule ranking of No. 351 according to KenPom.com with Incarnate Word (2-10) not offering much in the way of helping that cause (KenPom’s No. 352-rated club nationally), Beard has been used games of this nature to tinker with the rotation and get an idea of how his squad can best attack the grinder that is the Big 12 slate of games.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO