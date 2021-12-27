ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 16 Texas ready for nonconference tuneup against Incarnate Word

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 16 Texas gets one more chance to round into shape before beginning Big 12 Conference play when it hosts Incarnate Word on Tuesday in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns (9-2) will try to stay undefeated at home after a 68-48 win over Alabama State on Wednesday in their most recent game....

No. 17 Texas plays with urgency, blasts Incarnate Word, 78-33

AUSTIN, Texas — Playing host to No. 14 Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 29 will wrap up the non-conference schedule for No. 17 Texas in the 2021-22 season, but facing Incarnate Word at the Erwin Center on Tuesday (7:30 p.m., Longhorn Network) concludes the portion of the schedule that will see head coach Chris Beard’s Longhorns doing battle an opponent from a one-bid league. For Texas (9-2), the Cardinals represent the final opportunity to tidy things up before opening Big 12 play on New Year’s Day by taking on West Virginia (11-1). Tuesday’s game figures to be another victory over an overmatched opponent for the Longhorns, who’ve only tasted defeat on the road at the hands of No. 4 Gonzaga (86-74 on Nov. 13) and No. 15 Seton Hall (64-60 on Dec. 9). While Texas enters the game with a non-conference strength of schedule ranking of No. 351 according to KenPom.com with Incarnate Word (2-10) not offering much in the way of helping that cause (KenPom’s No. 352-rated club nationally), Beard has been used games of this nature to tinker with the rotation and get an idea of how his squad can best attack the grinder that is the Big 12 slate of games.
Disu, Mitchell lead No. 17 Texas past Incarnate Word 78-33

Texas forward Tre Mitchell said that, with Big 12 play starting this weekend, the Longhorns need to summon proper effort at both ends of the court — and not just for stretches. “We’ve had our nights when our defense wasn’t working and our offense was, or vice versa, or...
