Sacramento takes on Oklahoma City, aims to halt 3-game skid

Oklahoma City Thunder (12-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-21, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Kings play Oklahoma City.

The Kings are 9-15 in conference play. Sacramento is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thunder are 10-13 in Western Conference play. Oklahoma City has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup on Nov. 13. Luguentz Dort scored 22 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and five assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Thunder. Dort is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 110.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Thunder: 6-4, averaging 104.5 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Thunder: Darius Bazley: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.