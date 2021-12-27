ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat face the Wizards on 3-game win streak

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Washington Wizards (17-16, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Heat take on Washington.

The Heat have gone 5-1 against division opponents. Miami scores 107.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Wizards are 3-4 in division matchups. Washington has a 6-0 record in one-possession games.

The two teams matchup for the third time this season. The Wizards defeated the Heat 103-100 in their last matchup on Nov. 21. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 21 points, and Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Heat. Kyle Lowry is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Beal is averaging 23.3 points and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 61.5% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 105.4 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.8 points per game.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 105.6 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Kyle Lowry: out (health and safety protocols), P.J. Tucker: day to day (leg), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb).

Wizards: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: out (health and safety protocols), Raul Neto: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

