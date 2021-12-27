ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker and the Suns host conference foe Memphis

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Memphis Grizzlies (20-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-6, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -8.5; over/under is 218.5

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns in Western Conference play.

The Suns have gone 17-6 against Western Conference teams. Phoenix ranks fourth in the NBA with 26.2 assists per game led by Chris Paul averaging 9.9.

The Grizzlies have gone 16-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks second in the NBA with 47.2 rebounds per game led by Steven Adams averaging 8.9.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Suns defeated the Grizzlies 119-94 in their last matchup on Nov. 13. Jae Crowder led the Suns with 17 points, and Ja Morant led the Grizzlies with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 22.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Suns. Cameron Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Tyus Jones is averaging 7.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 110.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.0 points, 45.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Elfrid Payton: out (health and safety protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

