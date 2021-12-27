ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Case for an Enterprise-Wide QR Code Strategy

By Sharat Potharaju
 4 days ago

At one point in the not-so-distant past, US marketers gave up on QR codes. While they steadily gained traction in Asia, the codes didn’t win over US consumers until the pandemic hit and brought an unprecedented need for contactless transactions. Today, you can’t eat at a restaurant or...

Fortune

A $4 billion U.S. company went remote, and says staff can work from home forever

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Amid an ongoing pandemic and the emerging Omicron variant, many large U.S. companies are second-guessing their return-to-work dates, either moving them back yet again, or admitting they don’t know when workers should expect to come back to the office.
BUSINESS
Aurora Mobile Receives CAICT’s Data Security Governance (“DSG”) Certification

Aurora Mobile Limited, a leading mobile developer service provider in China, announced that it has passed the Data Security Governance (DSG) Evaluation and Certification of China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (“CAICT”) after strict assessment by CAICT and industry experts. The Company received the DSG certification at CAICT’s Data Security Industry Summit & Trusted Privacy Computing Forum, which was held online for the first time on December 21, 2021.
CELL PHONES
Provectus Launches Crystal Engine

A Product for ML-based Customer Behavior Prediction and Personalization. Provectus, a Silicon Valley artificial intelligence (AI) consultancy, has launched a new product, Crystal Engine, designed to solve the problem of customer behavior prediction and personalization for startups, SMBs, and enterprise-scale businesses. The product is now available in its closed beta version.
RETAIL
RI app shows verifiable vaccination status: Generates trusted secure QR code

(App download links at end of article.) RI has updated and renamed its “401Health” app (previously “Crush COVID RI”) for Google Android and Apple iOS, the office of Gov. Daniel McKee announced today. The main purpose of the update is to add support for displaying the user’s vaccination record via a securely trusted QR code, which can be read by another app, the SMART Health Card Verifier, also available for both Android and iOS. The updated app continues to support previous features such as maintaining a private diary that the user can choose to share with contact tracers should that be necessary, links to schedule tests and vaccination doses, and access to display published statistical data about the COVID-19 situation in the state.
CELL PHONES
Prancer Enterprise Announces The Release Of Cloud Security Automation As Code (Susa) To The General Public

Prancer Enterprise announces the release of the Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) framework to the general public. This Open Source framework helps organizations to deploy secure Infrastructure as Code (IaC) templates to the cloud. Prancer Cloud Security Automation as Code (Susa) offering is a cloud provisioning engine with built-in Static Code Analysis (SCA) for Infrastructure as Code (IaC) based on Prancer’s popular security platform.
BUSINESS
5 minutes with Oliver Tavakoli: Remote and hybrid work strategies for increased enterprise security

Security chats with Oliver Tavakoli, CTO at Vectra, a California-based artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity company, about the future of remote work and cybersecurity risk management frameworks security leaders should rely on to ensure proper security during the next year. Security: To support and enhance robust-remote work environments, what should enterprise...
SOFTWARE
Digital Turbine Announces Strategic Partnership With Google

Digital Turbine will partner with Google to drive its product and growth strategy for the Android ecosystem. Digital Turbine, Inc. a leading independent mobile growth & monetization platform, announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Google that accelerates Digital Turbine’s product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery. Digital Turbine will work with Google Cloud premier partner SADA to implement Google’s enterprise and cloud solutions to rapidly enhance and expand globally while broadening growth and monetization solutions for its partners.
BUSINESS
VentureIsrael Invests In Israeli Startup NeuroBrave, A Software Platform For Analyzing Neural Biomarkers And Insights

NeuroBrave’s operating system aims to save money and drastically shorten any neuroscience venture’s time to market by automatically extracting and analyzing the desired biomarker. An Israeli deep tech fund VentureIsrael participated in the investment round alongside Labs/02 and Samurai Incubate. The investment will be used to accelerate R&D...
BUSINESS
MV Index Solutions Launches 4 Equity Indices

MV Index Solutions GmbH announced the launch of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index the MVIS Digital India Index the BlueStar Digital Advertising Index (ticker: BADTQ) and the BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index (ticker: BIINF). The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM) tracks the performance of global companies...
MARKETS
Widewail Expands Trust Marketing Platform With Video Testimonial Generator

Invite Video™ eliminates pain points of video testimonials with quick and convenient software solution customers can complete from a smartphone. Widewail, the leading customer review and reputation management solution, introduced a new offering in its Widewail Trust Marketing Platform, Invite Video (™). Building on the company’s SMS review generation technology, Invite Video™ empowers marketing teams further by capturing video testimonials.
SOFTWARE
SeABank Enhances Digital Banking Experiences With Google Cloud

Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank, stock code SSB) has chosen Google Cloud as its primary cloud provider to enhance the service quality and customer experiences delivered on its SeAMobile/SeANet digital banking platform. With Google Cloud’s enterprise-grade and cutting-edge technologies, SeABank can optimize costs, strengthen security and accelerate innovation.
BUSINESS
Accenture Federal Services Wins $87 Million U.S. Patent And Trademark Office Contract

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has been awarded a seven-year, $87 million contract by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the federal agency responsible for granting U.S. patents and registering trademarks. Working with the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), AFS will support and enhance...
BUSINESS
CyCognito And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Attack Surface Management And Protection Solutions To The Public Sector

CyCognito’s Industry-Leading Platform to Eliminate Critical Cyber Risks Now Available Through Carahsoft Federal, State, Local Government and Educational Contract Vehicles. CyCognito, the leader in external attack surface management and protection, announced a strategic go-to-market alliance with Carahsoft Technology Corp., the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as CyCognito’s first Public Sector Distributor. The new relationship expands and deepens CyCognito’s reach across and within the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, and National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA), as well as through Carahsoft’s reseller partners.
TECHNOLOGY
The Number Of Used Mobile Phones Traded On MINTIT Marked One Million In 2021

One million used mobile phones were traded in 2021 on the AI-based MINTIT ATMs, being a record three times the last year’s number. Can be found in three major telecom stores in Korea accompanied by various campaigns e.g. marketing promotions linked with new mobile phone releases, “MINTIT has become a culture for used mobile phones when getting new ones.”
CELL PHONES
Investment Forecast Platform Monstock Introduces NFT Function

Modurich, an IT company that creates various services and platforms using blockchain and cloud technology, is developing and operating a Monstock, the blockchain-based investment forecast information platform. Monstock, an investment forecast platform operated by Modurich to solve the problems of the existing investment information market and provide value from a...
MARKETS
AGM Group Announces Delivery Of 1,335 Units Of Crypto Mining Machines To Meten

AGM Group Holdings Inc. an integrated technology company focusing on providing fintech software services and producing high-performance hardware and computing equipment, announced it has delivered 1,335 units of Bitcoin mining machines to Meten Holding Group Ltd. (“Meten”) (NASDAQ: METX). The delivery is part of a strategic partnership between...
BUSINESS
Aderant Partners With LawPay To Integrate Fully Automated Online Payment Solutions For Aderant Expert Practice Management Clients

Expert and Expert Sierra Integration with LawPay Will be Released in 2022. Aderant, a leading global business management software provider, announced a new partnership with LawPay, the leading accounts receivable solution for law firms in North American markets. Many Aderant Expert and Expert Sierra clients have been accepting payments online via ClientPay, which combined with LawPay in February 2021 to form the industry leading payment solution for large law firms. The Expert/LawPay integration, planned for release in 2022, will fully automate and extend payment enablement options for Expert/Sierra customers to include a fully cloud-based payment solution with scheduled payments, encrypted signatures, online payments and more.
SOFTWARE
Legion Launches Rapid Recovery Program For Victims Of UKG Private Cloud Ransomware Attack

Legion Rapid Recovery Program is a no-cost service that helps companies quickly recover from the recent UKG Private Cloud ransomware attack. Legion Technologies, the pioneer in AI-powered workforce management, announced the availability of the Legion Rapid Recovery Program, a no-cost service that helps companies quickly recover from the recent UKG Private Cloud ransomware attack. This new Program allows UKG Private Cloud customers to resume the accurate capture of employee time clocks and re-start communications with their frontline employees – within 48 hours – eliminating the need for manual timekeeping processes and enabling them to ensure their frontline employees can get paid, accurately and on time.
TECHNOLOGY

