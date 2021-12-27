The Case for an Enterprise-Wide QR Code Strategy

(App download links at end of article.) RI has updated and renamed its “401Health” app (previously “Crush COVID RI”) for Google Android and Apple iOS, the office of Gov. Daniel McKee announced today. The main purpose of the update is to add support for displaying the user’s vaccination record via a securely trusted QR code, which can be read by another app, the SMART Health Card Verifier, also available for both Android and iOS. The updated app continues to support previous features such as maintaining a private diary that the user can choose to share with contact tracers should that be necessary, links to schedule tests and vaccination doses, and access to display published statistical data about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO