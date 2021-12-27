ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia to keep helping Mali militarily despite Western criticism – RIA

By Syndicated Content
jack1065.com
 4 days ago

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia will continue providing Mali with military assistance through state channels, the RIA news agency cited a senior Russian diplomat as saying on Monday, days after Bamako denied the presence of Russian mercenaries. France, Canada and 13 European nations last week condemned Moscow for facilitating...

jack1065.com

Comments / 0

Related
realcleardefense.com

How NATO Must Respond if Russia Invades Ukraine

Amidst continued speculation as to whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will unleash yet another attack against Ukraine, the focus has been on the likelihood of a kinetic conflict in Europe along NATO’s Eastern Flank. Still, judging by the scope of the demands presented by Russia in the two so-called “draft treaties” with NATO and the United States, respectively, Moscow must have no illusions that these would be accepted, for they would remake Euro-Atlantic security, creating conditions that would undermine NATO and America’s ability to work with its allies. Putin may have already decided to move militarily, and calls for the West to negotiate could create a “maskirovka” and in doing so provide a casus belli for Moscow, which would try to claim that Washington had refused to consider its terms.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
UPI News

France to lead NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force in 2022

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- France will assume command of NATO's highest-readiness military force for one year beginning next month, the alliance announced Wednesday. The nation will take the helm of the formation, formally known as NATO's Very High Readiness Joint Task Force or VJTF, beginning Sunday with a brigade of 3,500 French and German troops serving as the core of the force.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United Nations#Military Base#Ria#Reuters#Russian#European#Islamist#Malian#Un#The Wagner Group
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
AFP

Outcry grows as Russia bans top rights group Memorial

Russia on Wednesday sparked a second straight day of international outrage after courts ordered the country's most prominent rights group, Memorial, to close. The move triggered a swift reaction from the European Court of Human Rights, which urged Russia to suspend the shutdown while it examined the case. A day earlier on Tuesday, the country's Supreme Court ordered the dissolution of Memorial International, the group's central structure which chronicles Stalin-era purges and maintains its extensive archives in Moscow. That ruling was condemned by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell, at a time when tensions are already high between Russia and NATO over the Ukraine conflict.
ADVOCACY
International Business Times

Russia Considers Closing Memorial Rights Arm Despite Outcry

A Moscow court heard arguments Wednesday aimed at closing a Memorial group arm that campaigns against current rights abuses in Russia, a day after the Supreme Court outlawed the main organisation, which chronicled Stalin-era purges. The landmark ruling Tuesday against Memorial International, the top rights group's central structure, sparked an...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
albuquerqueexpress.com

Mali's Military Government: Russia Sends Trainers, Not Mercenaries

BAMAKO, MALI - Mali's military government has denied hiring Russian mercenaries from the controversial Wagner Group, which has been sanctioned by the European Union for rights abuses. France and 15 other Western nations last week condemned what they said was Russia's deployment of Wagner fighters to Mali. Mali's transitional government says it is only engaged with official Russian military trainers. Analysts weigh in on Russia's military involvement in Mali as French troops are drawing down.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Practises Repelling Enemy Air Strike Near Western Border -Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian forces have held a military exercise to practise repelling a massive air strike by an adversary, Interfax cited Russia's Western Military District as saying on Monday, amid a standoff between Moscow and the West over Kyiv's NATO ambitions. About 1,000 troops took part in the operation,...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

France: Russia Is Funding Wagner Group Mercenaries in Mali

PARIS (AP) — France on Thursday condemned the Malian transitional authorities' decision to allow the deployment of the Wagner Group, and accused Moscow of funding the private military company's use of mercenaries in the West African country. “We are aware of the involvement of the Russian government in providing...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Russia unveils security guarantees, says Western response not encouraging

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Friday disclosed an array of security guarantees it wants from the West including promises to give up any military activity in Ukraine and eastern Europe and not to expand the NATO military alliance further, the RIA news agency reported. But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei...
POLITICS
The Atlantic

Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine Is Backfiring

Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. helps Ukraine to strengthen its border with Russia, Belarus

KYIV, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The United States will finance projects including surveillance and monitoring equipment to strengthen Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus, amid continuing escalation with Moscow, Ukraine's border service said on Tuesday. Kyiv accuses Moscow of massing tens of thousands of troops near its borders in preparation...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy