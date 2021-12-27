ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Australia's most populous state reports 1st omicron death

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HPtv_0dWY2icr00
Virus Outbreak Australia FILE - A man has a swab taken at a drive-through COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney, on Dec. 21, 2021. Australia’s most populous state reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases and a sharp jump in hospitalizations while thousands of people isolated at home after contracting the virus or coming into contact with someone who has. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) (Rick Rycroft)

SYDNEY — (AP) — Australia’s New South Wales state reported more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and confirmed its first death from the omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at an aged care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures came into force in New South Wales on Monday, including limits of one person per 2 square meters (22 square feet) in bars and restaurants and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to COVID-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State COVID-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the omicron variant to better understand its spread.

Meanwhile, a Sydney laboratory which on Sunday said 400 people who received negative reports from COVID-19 tests had in fact tested positive now says almost 1,000 others also received premature negative results.

SydPath, based at Sydney's St. Vincent Hospital, said 995 people who were tested on Dec. 23 and 24 had prematurely received negative results.

“In fact their true result had not yet been determined,” the pathology service said in a statement Monday. It said all the affected people have been told they will receive their accurate test results by Monday night.

"We are sincerely sorry for this error and acknowledge the significant impact it has had on those involved,“ it said.

The laboratory blamed the false negatives on human error, saying the testing system has been under severe strain.

“SydPath have put procedures in place to ensure this cannot happen again,” it said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Only a handful of Covid patients in ICU have Omicron and most are unvaccinated with underlying health conditions as Delta drives hospitalisations - NOT the new variant - as man, 80, becomes the first in NSW to die with it

The first major study into Omicron in Australia has revealed the new variant is responsible for very few hospitalisations and the majority of those are unvaccinated. NSW Health released data on who is actually sick with Covid even as cases surge, finding Delta is responsible for most of the state's severe cases.
WORLD
WSOC Charlotte

New virus infections driven by omicron soar in Australia

SYDNEY — (AP) — New coronavirus infections soared again in Australia on Friday to a record of more than 32,000, just days after surpassing 10,000 for the first time. Experts say the explosion is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant and a recent relaxation of restrictions in Sydney and other areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hazzard
WSOC Charlotte

Live updates: Pakistan reaches goal to vaccinate 70 million

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan’s planning minister says his country has achieved a goal of fully vaccinating 70 million people by the end of 2021. The announcement Friday comes as Pakistan has recently stepped up its vaccination campaign as the new omicron variant spreads. Planning Minister Asad Umar took to Twitter...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

NY sees biggest population loss among all states in pandemic’s 1st year; COVID deaths, migration are factors

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Omicron#Three Deaths#Populous#Covid#Ap#St Vincent Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
KIRO 7 Seattle

US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic's 1st year

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday. The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

South Korea to extend curbs amid omicron surge, serious Covid-19 cases

South Korea said on Friday it will extend stricter social distancing rules for two weeks amid a persistent surge in serious coronavirus infections. The government reinstated the curbs on Dec. 18, six weeks after easing them under a "living with Covid-19" scheme. The record-breaking numbers of new infections and serious...
PUBLIC HEALTH
uticaphoenix.net

Fact-check: Are vaccinated people dying at a faster rate than

Viral Facebook post: COVID-19 death rates in England are higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. Here’s why: Referencing one chart in a 30-page report while omitting important context, bloggers falsely claimed in an article that COVID-19 death rates in England are much higher among vaccinated people than unvaccinated. The article...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
70K+
Followers
78K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy