Jared Leto’s shirtless Instagram post to mark 50th birthday goes viral

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJared Leto, the Oscar-winning actor/musician most, took to Instagram Sunday to mark his 50th birthday with a shirtless photo, revealing an enviable physique while holding a colorful piece of cake. "Thx for all the bday wishes," the actor, who most recently played Paolo...

TODAY.com

How Savannah honored her late father in her 50th birthday post

Savannah Guthrie turned 50 Monday, and the TODAY co-anchor ushered in her landmark birthday in a perfect way — from waking to a “pink sunrise” to unwinding with an “awesome face mask” (that actually “turned out to be a hair masque”). She described...
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Heartbreak: Brad Pitt’s Daughter’s Refusal To Turn Her Back On Him Causes Tension Between Her, Maddox, Pax, Zahara?

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is upset with her siblings for refusing to celebrate Christmas with their dad?. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and her five siblings are very close. In fact, their doting mom, Angelina Jolie previously shared how Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox have been helping each other out following their parents’ divorce.
CELEBRITIES
