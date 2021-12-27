ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted new music on the Christmas edition of his radio show. The 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for fans on his Apple radio programme ‘Blonded Radio’ on Christmas Day (25.12.21) as he shared a nine-minute track that has been inspired by a conversation he had with the Dutch...

