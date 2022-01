Dead By Daylight developers, Behaviour Interactive, announced that any players who log in between December 27 and January 6 will gain 250,000 free bloodpoints as Christmas gifts. Dead By Daylight bloodpoints are the currency every player needs for leveling up their character. Players can buy new perks on the Bloodweb that would help them with their play. Players can earn bloodpoints by playing, through log-in rewards, using promo codes, and buying them. Now the developers are generously giving each player 250,000 free bloodpoints in Dead By Daylight that logs in between the mentioned period.

