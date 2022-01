The Duke and Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holidays by showing off the first photo of their six-month-old daughter, along with their son Archie!. Happy Christmas! Meghan Markle, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, Christmas card, which you can see here, was revealed on Thursday December 23. The family photo showed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their two children in a sweet family photo. Harry had his arm around his two-year-old son Archie Harrison, while Meghan held up their daughter Lilibet Diana, 6 months old. The picture also marked the family’s first public photo of their little girl!

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO