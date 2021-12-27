ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai: Season 4 Review

By Amelia Emberwing
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a spoiler-free review of Cobra Kai Season 4, which hits Netflix Dec 31. You can check out our Season 3 review here. The battle for the soul of the Valley continues, but this time stakes are higher than ever. While Cobra Kai has been on Netflix for some time,...

'Cobra Kai' Star Vanessa Rubio Teases Carmen's Future With Johnny in Season 4 (Exclusive)

One of the more interesting storylines of Cobra Kai Season 4 will be the relationship between Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) and Johnny (William Zabka). In Season 3 Carmen gets back together with Johnny after breaking up with him at the end of season 2. But is the couple still strong after Johnny spends time with Ali (Elisabeth Shue)? PopCulture.com recently caught up with Rubio who teased what will happen with Carmen and Johnny in the upcoming season.
Cobra Kai season 4 posters set the stage for All Valley showdown

We’re just under two weeks now from the arrival of Cobra Kai season 4 — why not celebrate with some of the latest posters?. If you’ve see any of the hype so far regarding the new season, then you know or less what we’re building up to at this point: An epic karate showdown like no other. In one corner, we’ve got the team-up of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are bringing their students together like never before. Meanwhile, in the other you’ve got Cobra Kai, led now by the one-two punch of John Kreese and Terry Silver, who will be a huge part of the upcoming season.
Popculture

'Cobra Kai' Star Thomas Ian Griffith Details Ralph Macchio Reunion in Season 4 (Exclusive)

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, and fans are ready to see the return of Terry Silver played by Thomas Ian Griffith. With Silver back in The Karate Kid story, this means Griffith is reunited with Ralph Macchio as the two worked together in The Karate Kid Part III. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Griffith explained how was it reuniting with Macchio ahead of the show's anticipated premiere this month.
Cobra Kai season 5: Creator Jon Hurwitz Shares New Update

Cobra Kai Season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix at the end of this month, wrapping up the year with one of the best Netflix shows, but there's already some exciting news to share about Cobra Kai Season 5. Earlier this year, Netflix officially confirmed that Cobra Kai Season...
Cobra Kai Season 4 fixes a major problem with the Netflix karate series

Watching Cobra Kai requires a unique type of suspended disbelief. The karate being performed is technically possible ( unlike Marvel or The Matrix, no one has superpowers here). but the idea that scrawny high school students are the ones doing the flying kicks and throwing each other through windows feels unlikely at best.
Tanner Buchanan Teases Upcoming 'Best Season Yet' of 'Cobra Kai'

Tanner Buchanan is opening up about the upcoming season of Cobra Kai!. The 23-year-old actor returns as Robby Keene in the fourth season, which debuts THIS Friday (December 31) on Netflix. In a new interview, Tanner teased what fans can expect in the new episodes. “This is definitely one of...
Squid Game Creator Is Already Talking to Netflix About a Season 3

Squid Game creator Hwang Gon-hyuk has confirmed that he’s already talking to Netflix about a second and third season of the hit Korean TV show. During an interview with Korean broadcaster KBS (via The Korean Times) the 50-year-old South Korean filmmaker revealed that Squid Game will likely be back.
Dexter: New Blood Episode 8 Review - "Unfair Game"

The following contains spoilers for Dexter: New Blood's eighth episode, "Unfair Game," which aired on Showtime on Dec 26. For more, check out our review of last week's episode, "Skin of Her Teeth." "Unfair Game" could have easily wound up being a running-in-place entry for New Blood but instead, as...
Cobra Kai season 4 premiere: Terry Silver, John Kreese reunite

The Cobra Kai season 4 premiere was enormously hyped and, because of that, we were of course hoping for awesome stuff across the board. Luckily, we got that courtesy of Terry Silver from the very start. Within this first episode, the Netflix series did a great job of establishing where...
What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month. For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on […]
'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Takes Netflix Series to Brave New Heights (Review)

Ever since Cobra Kai premiered on YouTube Red in 2018, it has gained a big following as it pays homage to The Karate Kid franchise. And now that the show has moved to Netflix, the fanbase has only gotten stronger. But moving to a bigger platform is not the only reason the show is popular. Co-creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg are telling a story that is original but also has the elements that made The Karate Kid one of the top films in the 1980s. Season 4, which begins streaming on Netflix New Year's Eve, proves that the series is not going anywhere anytime soon.
The Karate Kid Part III We’ll Never See

Cobra Kai continues to effectively mine the long-dormant characters and continuity of The Karate Kid film franchise. The strategy has yielded a successful series that basks in the built-in nostalgia of those old enough to recall the films’ heyday, and even fosters a new generation of fandom. However, the show’s fourth season taps into 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III with the heralded return of villain Terry Silver—a controversial callback, seeing as that film remains widely maligned. Interestingly, a radically different third entry was originally envisioned, one that would have taken the trilogy into time-travel territory.
Meet the Cast and Characters of 'Cobra Kai'

Just when you thought things in the valley were starting to calm down, Cobra Kai keeps us guessing with another wild karate feud. While we wish we can join in with some of our moves to help the students of Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang take down Cobra Kai, this cast definitely knows what they're doing. Unsurprisingly though, after four seasons, the actors have grown substantially (unlike their characters who seem to be stuck in the same grade). Whether you're curious about who is playing who or just how old some of the younger cast members are, you're going to want to scroll down and get to know the cast members of Cobra Kai (and maybe even follow their Instas).
What to Watch in January: New ‘Scream,’ ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘How I Met Your Father’

After the rush of holiday specials and prestige movies that define December, January entertainment can often feel like a bit of a letdown. That it’s traditionally been a dumping ground for iffy-looking movies and a bit of a dead zone for new TV shows hasn’t helped its reputation. But release patterns have changed drastically over the past few years (and even more drastically during the pandemic). Even in the worst of years there’s always something worth seeking out, and this doesn’t look like a bad year at all thanks to awards season contenders making their way out in the world after...
Cobra Kai Season 4: EPs Talk Johnny and Daniel's Partnership, Sam/Tory Rivalry That's 'Never Been Hotter'

In the world of Cobra Kai, some rivalries turn into unlikely alliances, while other beefs may remain combative forever. But despite Daniel and Johnny’s seemingly squashed drama, that in no way, shape or form means things are going to be easy for the dojos. “You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel’s relationship now for over 30-some-odd years, so to expect completely smooth sailing would probably be a mistake,” hints executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz. When we last left the dueling dojos, the two senseis (played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka) put aside their differences to join forces against Johnny’s former mentor John...
