Some words become so overused or misused that they lose their original meaning. I think this has been especially true for superlative words like "amazing," "awesome," "iconic," and "incredible." Overuse has greatly diminished their meaning to the point that they've become mere positive descriptors for relatively mundane things. Lately I've been wondering if the word "heroic" might be one of the next to lose its true relevance.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 4 DAYS AGO