Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam resumes service from Port of San Diego

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH. — Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam returned to service from Port of San Diego in California, the second Holland America ship to resume service in San Diego since the industrywide pause. Zuiderdam’s crew celebrated the return in holiday spirit with sleighbells ringing and Santa and his...

