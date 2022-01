PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. -- Due to a significant increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, CalvertHealth is implementing crisis protocols beginning today, December 29. Since December 1, CalvertHealth has experienced a 567% increase in treating admitted COVID patients – from 3 patients in the beginning of December to 20 today. This rise in COVID patients in addition to the number of other patients coming to the Emergency Room and others requiring hospitalization combined with current staff shortages required CalvertHealth to move to crisis protocols for the safety of our workforce and our patients.

PRINCE FREDERICK, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO