NEWS: ViTrox Corp is The Edge BRC’s Company of the Year

theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViTrox Corp has been named The Edge Billion Ringgit Club (BRC) Company...

www.theedgemarkets.com

theedgemarkets.com

Eddie Ong’s takeover offer for Complete Logistic Services deemed fair and reasonable by independent adviser

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): The conditional voluntary takeover offer on Complete Logistic Services Bhd (CLSB) made on Dec 7 by its 29.11% major shareholder Datuk Eddie Ong Choo Meng via his special purpose vehicle Hextar Tech Sdn Bhd (formerly known as Get Asia Group Sdn Bhd) is viewed as fair and reasonable, and shareholders are urged to accept the offer.
BUSINESS
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

South Korean company to buy $1.6B stake in Kraton Corp.

BELPRE — Stockholders of Kraton Corp. recently approved the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co. Ltd. According to a Pulse News press release, DL Chemical Co., the world’s largest producer of polybutene and a subsidiary of South Korea’s DL Holdings Co., will acquire a full stake in U.S. chemicals company Kraton Corp. for $1.6 billion, a deal that will cement the Korean chemical company’s leading position in the global petrochemical industry.
BELPRE, OH
Inc.com

The Year's Biggest Trends in Company Names

Last year, Steve Manning, the founder of Sausalito, California-based branding agency Igor, told me: "So much has been burned to the ground over this past year. I think you'll see bolder and more interesting names." But even he couldn't have foreseen the precise level of weirdness we'd reach in 2021....
BUSINESS
Biz Times

Milwaukee-based CableMaster Corp. acquired by California-based company

Milwaukee-based manufacturer and supplier CableMaster Corp. has been acquired by Cardiff, California-based Tide Rock Holdings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to CableMaster’s website, they are a family-owned company of about 35 workers…. Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Brenham Banner-Press

Uranium Energy Corp Completes Acquisition of Uranium One Americas to Create America's Largest Uranium Mining Company

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE American: UEC) (the "Company" or "UEC") is pleased to announce the Company has completed the transactions contemplated in the definitive share purchase agreement with Uranium One Investments Inc., a subsidiary of Uranium One Inc. ("Uranium One"), and has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Uranium One Americas, Inc. ("U1A") for a total purchase price of $112 million in cash together with an additional $2.9 million in estimated working capital (primarily pre-paid insurance and land payments) and the assumption of $19 million in reclamation bonding (the "Acquisition"). Uranium One is the world's fourth largest uranium producer and part of Russia's State Atomic Energy Corporation, Rosatom.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
theedgemarkets.com

Amanah Saham Bumiputera disposes of entire 9.55% stake in Hock Seng Lee

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 29): Permodalan Nasional Bhd’s unit trust fund, Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB), has disposed of its entire 9.55% stake in Sarawak-based infrastructure company Hock Seng Lee Bhd. ASB sold the stake comprising 52.49 million shares on Monday (Dec 27), according to Hock Seng Lee’s filing with Bursa...
WORLD
MarketWatch

News Corp to pay $295 million in cash to buy Base Chemicals from S&P Global, IHS Markit

News Corp NWS, +1.37% announced Monday an agreement to buy the Base Chemicals business from S&P Global Inc. for $295 million in cash. Base Chemicals, which is known for its pricing data, insights, analysis and forecasting capabilities for base chemicals, has about 185 employees and was expected to generate about $65 million in revenue for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30. "We are delighted with the opportunistic acquisition of Base Chemicals, which complements our purchase of OPIS, and will certainly strengthen the highly profitable and decidedly digital Professional Information Business at Dow Jones," said News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson. "From setting price benchmarks for chemicals, to tracking renewables and monitoring resource trends that impact most companies, we expect the incomparable intelligence of Base Chemicals, combined with the news and analysis of Dow Jones, will be formidable and lucrative." News Corp is the parent of Dow Jones and MarketWatch, the publisher of this report. The deal comes after the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority requested IHS Markit divest the business as part of the S&P Global and IHS Markit merger plans. News Corp's stock, which rose 0.2% in premarket trading, has advanced 26.9% year to date through Thursday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

3G Capital branches out with US$7.1b Hunter Douglas deal

BENGALURU (Dec 31): Private equity firm 3G Capital sealed its first big deal since 2015 when it agreed to buy a majority stake in Dutch blinds and window shutters maker Hunter Douglas NV at an enterprise value of about US$7.1 billion. Best known for its investment in the food and...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

CIMB says MEX II’s RM1.3b Islamic bonds suspended

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, which is the facility agent for highway operator MEX II Sdn Bhd’s RM1.3 billion Islamic bonds or sukuk, said 14 tranches of the securities have been suspended because CIMB has not received payment of the amounts due on Friday (Dec 31) under the outstanding sukuk which was issued under the Murabahah principle.
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Indian shares close out 2021 with best gains in four years

BENGALURU (Dec 31): Indian shares on Friday locked in their best year since 2017, driven by an economic recovery from the pandemic-led slump and infusion of massive liquidity, even as valuation concerns and a raging new coronavirus variant brought in some caution towards the year-end. The NSE Nifty 50 index...
RETAIL
theedgemarkets.com

China’s tech stocks end tumultuous year with rebound

(Dec 31): China’s tech giants rebounded on Friday, with thin liquidity exacerbating swings as some traders closed out short positions on the last day of the year. The Hang Seng Tech Index ended 3.6% higher, its best day in three weeks, in a shortened session. All members of the gauge rose, with Weimob Inc. and Bilibili Inc. among the top gainers. The climb followed the biggest rally in Chinese American depositary receipts overnight since 2008, with the Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index surging 9.4% as analysts cited short covering.
MARKETS
theedgemarkets.com

Wood-based product exports expected to rise to RM23b this year

MELAKA (Dec 31): The Malaysian Industry Timber Board (MTIB) expects wood-based product exports to hit RM23 billion this year, compared with RM22.01 billion achieved in 2020. Its director-general Mahpar Atan said the increase in export value would be influenced by higher prices of products, although the quantity would be at the same level, with higher demand — albeit not a drastic growth.
INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

MTC wants to boost Bumiputera contribution to timber exports

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 31): The Malaysian Timber Council (MTC) wants to see more Bumiputera participation in the timber industry, noting that they contributed less than 1%, i.e. only 0.63% to the RM22.02 billion timber exports last year. Chief executive officer Muhtar Suhaili said that to produce more Bumiputeras who contribute...
AGRICULTURE

