ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After Arwen: how to think positive about the UK’s storm-devastated trees

By Phoebe Weston
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uo3dH_0dWXvVg300
A fallen oak tree in Humberside after the region was battered by Storm Arwen in November.

Storm Arwen came hurtling down from the north at the end of November, causing a tsunami of trees to crash to the ground across Scotland, northern England and parts of Wales. Winds of 100mph flattened conifer plantations like dominoes; large country houses lost 250-year-old oaks; and gardeners grieved for uprooted magnolias and rhododendrons.

Three people died and more than 9,000 were left without power for more than a week in bitterly cold weather. Phones were down, roads were blocked and people had trees coming through their roofs. “You weren’t going anywhere,” remembers Heather Swift, the Woodland Trust’s Cumbria site manager, who has been assessing the tree damage in the area.

Storm Arwen has brought about dramatic changes in the landscape, but such upheaval also presents an opportunity to increase forest diversity, expand the provision of wildlife-rich dead wood and create more variation within plantations, say experts. “We think they’re disasters, and momentarily they are, but in the grand scheme of things, this is natural,” says Swift.

Many compare the damage to the “great storm” of 1987 that ravaged the south-east of England and London when 115mph winds uprooted 15 million trees, except Arwen seems to have attracted less attention, perhaps as it affected less populated parts of the country. “It was similar in terms of scale of damage, the disruption it caused and size of trees that went down,” says Swift. “There have been some mighty fine trees that have gone down, and there was nothing wrong with them. Huge, beautiful oaks just laid flat on their sides.”

Estimates suggest that 8 million trees have been affected in Scotland and 4 million in England, although it will take weeks to work out the full extent of the damage. Currently there are no estimates available for Wales.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EilWa_0dWXvVg300
An aerial photograph reveals the devastation wreaked by Storm Arwen at John Muir country park in Dunbar, East Lothian. Photograph: Euan Cherry

The National Trust is the largest single custodian of ancient and veteran trees in Europe, and for some properties in the north of England, this was the worst storm in 40 years, with an estimated £3m in damage across sites nationally. Staff were left devastated after losing trees and gardens they’d spent whole careers looking after. “To lose so many in such a short period, I think that’s what is so heartbreaking … Trees are just as important to many of our properties as historic buildings and collections,” says John Deakin, head of trees and woodlands at the National Trust.

More than 50 trees were uprooted at Bodnant Garden in Conwy, including the tallest redwood in Wales, which stood at 51 metres and was expected to reach double that height. The Wallington estate in Northumberland saw half its veteran trees blown over.

Storm Arwen had a disproportionately large impact on trees because it came from the north, rather than the south-west, which is the prevailing wind direction. Trees are adapted to withstand winds piling in off the Atlantic by anchoring their roots in a specific way and putting on wood in particular places. Woodlands also naturally have smaller trees on the south-west so they are more aerodynamic in strong winds, but this means they are ill-prepared when the wind switches direction and they are battered square on.

After the 1987 storm (which did come from the south-west) there was a rush to clear away all the fallen trees, but conservationists say the mess left behind transformed our understanding of woodland ecology, highlighting the benefit of diverse, scruffy, open habitats within woodlands.

The response to Storm Arwen will be different from the 1987 storm, and as many fallen trees will be left as possible, say conservationists. “It’s now part of our cultural and historical landscape – clearing it all up kind of obliterates the memory of it,” says Swift. She plans to reroute footpaths around some fallen trees, rather than removing them. The National Trust will leave fallen trees if they are not negatively affecting tenants or posing a risk to visitors, seeing the stricken lumber as another chapter in the story of their properties.

This could have significant biodiversity benefits. In wild, natural woodland a quarter of wood is dead, but in most managed woodlands this is less than 10% as people clear it away. The aftermath of Storm Arwen is an opportunity to leave dead and decaying wood in situ, creating rich and underserved wildlife habitats as a result.

“We really have a history of overgardening, perhaps seeing some of these natural habitats as untidy … We’ll leave as much [dead wood] as we possibly can,” says Deakin. Storm damage creates opportunities to build more structure and diversity into woodlands in a way that might not have happened before, he says.

High winds are likely to hit the UK more frequently and with more strength as the climate crisis goes on because warm air holds more moisture which fuels storms, and so these rare events will become more common. Conservationists and foresters are working out how they can reduce the damage when the next storm hits.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ko91E_0dWXvVg300
A fallen tree at Bodnant Garden, a National Trust property in Conwy, north Wales. Photograph: Paul Harris/National Trust/PA

The National Trust is looking to move towards more natural tree management. Ancient oaks, for example, lower their branches as they age to make themselves more stable. Sometimes people might overplay the need to take limbs off trees from a health and safety perspective, but the risk of being hit by a fallen branch is incredibly low, says Deakin. “Overzealous intervention is not going to do a tree any good at all. It’ll make it more susceptible to many different factors of which storm damage is one.”

Many trees that were knocked down were single-species, single-age conifer plantations, which are more vulnerable to storms than native, mixed woodland. “Over the next 50, 100 years, the forests we’re producing now will be much more diverse … They’ll be better adapted for Storm Arwen-type events and more generally climate change,” says Doug Howieson, Scottish Forestry’s head of operational delivery, who has been working with trees since the 1987 storm.

The benefits of work being done since Storm Arwen will be seen in decades to come. “The trees that we plant today, we will not see mature, but people in the future will appreciate our work,” says Howieson.

In the meantime, forestry and conservation organisations are urging the public to stay away from damaged trees as they can be dangerous.

age of extinction coverage here, and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK’s mild winter puts some butterflies and burrowers at risk

Butterflies, hedgehogs and bats are at risk as the unseasonably mild weather has disrupted hibernation in the UK and is causing spring flowers to bloom in January. Climate change is disrupting the seasons, and this year the winter has been especially mild, with trees not dropping their autumn leaves and others bursting into fresh leaf and bloom months early. This New Year’s Eve is expected to be the mildest on record, with temperatures predicted to hit 15C in some parts of the country – double the average temperature for this time of year.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

One in 25 people in England had Covid last week

One in 25 people in England had Covid last week, rising to one in 15 in London, official figures have revealed. According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, based on swabs collected from randomly selected households, an estimated 4% of people in the community in England had Covid in the week ending 23 December – about 2,024,700 people. The week before, about one in 35 people in England were estimated to have had Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK could see warmest New Year’s Eve on record with temperatures hitting up to 16C

The UK could see the warmest New Year’s Eve on record, with sunshine in some areas, after what is likely to be one of the dullest Decembers ever.But despite the sun, revellers in some parts of the UK will have to brace for heavy showers in the evening.Met Office meteorologist Rachel Ayers said there was a “good chance” of New Year’s Eve being the mildest ever.She said: “In the south of the UK the weather should be dry for tomorrow so people should be able to enjoy dry weather with some bright spells around. For New Year’s Day, another band...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Britain breaks New Year’s Eve record with mild temperatures

Britain has marked its hottest New Year’s Eve since records began, with the mercury climbing to 15.8C in parts of the country.Forecasters at the Met Office said the high was reached in Merryfield in Somerset shortly before 1pm, while Nantwich in Cheshire recorded the same temperature an hour later.The previous record of 14.8C had already been broken at 11am when the mercury hit 14.9C in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, and then again at noon when temperatures in Coningsby, Lincolnshire reached 15.3C.The record-breaking temperatures on New Year’s Eve followed what was described as a “much milder” December than usual.Met Office forecaster...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Storm#Tree#3m#Extreme Weather#Uk#The Woodland Trust#The National Trust
The Independent

Thousands head out to ring in new year in England as Covid restrictions leave celebrations muted elsewhere

Thousands of revellers headed out to ring in the new year in England, while Covid restrictions left celebrations more muted elsewhere in the UK.Partygoers descended on city centres in their droves to enjoy the hottest new year’s eve on record, with temperatures hitting more than 15C in some parts.London’s annual fireworks display was cancelled for the second year running, with Sadiq Khan instead urging people to watch a “special broadcast” on TV, but nightclubs remained open for revellers to celebrate together.Images showed crowds packed into Covent Garden and Leicester Square in central London from early evening, while groups of friends...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Guardian

Experience: I was born in a different millennium to my twin

Mom went into labour on 31 December 1999, while playing cards with family. My sister and I had not been due until February; though twins are often born early, I don’t know if my parents had imagined us arriving so close to the new year. At the hospital in Indianapolis, a doctor came into the maternity ward at about 11.30pm and asked on which side of the millennium they wanted their babies to be born. Before Mom had time to respond, my dad piped up, “How about one of each?”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

96K+
Followers
42K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy