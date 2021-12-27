ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights visit the Kings after Stone's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +133, Golden Knights -155; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Los Angeles Kings after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to...

www.recorderonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Golden Knights beat Kings 6-3 for 6th straight road win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each added a goal and an assist as Vegas returned from the extended Christmas break to push its road winning streak to six games. Keegan Kolesar and Mattias Janmark also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves. Golden Knights assistant Steve Spott ran the bench, with head coach Peter DeBoer in virus protocol. Jonathan Quick was pulled early in the second period after allowing five goals on 15 shots for the Kings, who had not played since Dec. 19 after their past three games were postponed because of the NHL’s ongoing issues with COVID-19.
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights score six, defeat Kings in return from break

LOS ANGELES -- The Vegas Golden Knights extended their road winning streak to six games, defeating the Los Angeles Kings 6-3 at crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist for the Golden Knights (21-12-0), who are 6-1-0 in their past seven and played for the first time since a 4-3 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 21. Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.
NHL
reviewjournal.com

Golden Knights rout Kings, take over 1st in Western Conference

LOS ANGELES — Seeing as the Golden Knights were playing their first game since Dec. 21 and coming off the holiday break, they can be excused for not being sharp. But the good far outweighed the bad Tuesday night, and the Knights returned to action with a 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena. ‘
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Pietrangelo
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Drew Doughty
Person
Evgenii Dadonov
Person
Max Pacioretty
Person
Adrian Kempe
Person
Phillip Danault
Person
Cal Petersen
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Heavy 6-3 Loss to Golden Knights

After more than a week off, the Los Angeles Kings returned to action with a very poor performance against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings went down 5-1 before losing the game 6-3. They were heavily outplayed and looked lost, leading to a tough watch for fans. Here are three takeaways from the game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stone#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Los Angeles Kings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy