FOXBORO (CBS) — Rhamondre Stevenson was off the NFL’s Reserve/COVID list and back on the field for the New England Patriots. The running back returned to practice Wednesday as the Patriots began their preparation for this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stevenson was sidelined during practice all last week with an illness and placed on the COVID list on Friday. With new guidelines in place in the NFL, players are only required to stay on the list for five days. That appears to be all that Stevenson needed to clear protocol. New England should have its top two running backs this...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO