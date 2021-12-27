ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Knights visit the Kings after Stone's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +133, Golden Knights -155; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Los Angeles Kings after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to...

Macon Telegraph

Golden Knights beat Kings 6-3 for 6th straight road win

Jonathan Marchessault had two goals and an assist in the Vegas Golden Knights' 6-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night. Reilly Smith and Chandler Stephenson each added a goal and an assist as Vegas returned from the extended Christmas break to push its road winning streak to six games. Keegan Kolesar and Mattias Janmark also scored, and Laurent Brossoit made 24 saves.
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Golden Knights beat Ducks 3-1 in Pacific Division showdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Laurent Brossoit stopped 15 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Friday to increase their Pacific Division lead. Mattias Janmark, Adam Brooks and Nic Roy scored for the Golden Knights. They improved to 4-0 at home on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since entering the league in 2017.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Heavy 6-3 Loss to Golden Knights

After more than a week off, the Los Angeles Kings returned to action with a very poor performance against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings went down 5-1 before losing the game 6-3. They were heavily outplayed and looked lost, leading to a tough watch for fans. Here are three takeaways from the game.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Calgary takes on Seattle on 4-game slide

Calgary Flames (15-7-6, third in the Pacific) vs. Seattle Kraken (10-17-4, eighth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kraken +120, Flames -145; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Calgary looks to stop its four-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle. The Kraken are 2-7-0 against division opponents. Seattle averages 9.0...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Detroit hosts Washington after Larkin's 3-goal game

Washington Capitals (19-6-7, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-13-3, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals visit Detroit after Dylan Larkin scored three goals in the Red Wings' 5-2 win against the Devils. The Red Wings are 9-7-2 in conference matchups. Detroit ranks ninth in...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves 6.9...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Lightning take on the Panthers, seek 5th straight win

Tampa Bay Lightning (21-6-4, first in the Atlantic) vs. Florida Panthers (19-7-4, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -137, Lightning +115; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay will attempt to extend its four-game win streak with a victory against Florida. The Panthers are 14-4-3 in Eastern Conference...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Flyers visit the Sharks following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-5, third in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (16-14-1, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -140, Flyers +117; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits the San Jose Sharks after the Flyers beat Seattle 3-2 in overtime. The Sharks are 8-7-1 at home. San Jose...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Canucks take on the Kings, look for 8th straight win

Vancouver Canucks (15-15-2, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-12-5, sixth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -137, Canucks +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver comes into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of seven games in a row. The Kings are 5-8-4 in conference...
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey

Edmonton Oilers (18-12-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. New Jersey Devils (11-15-5, sixth in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl and Edmonton take on New Jersey. He's first in the in the NHL with 50 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 26 assists. The Devils are 7-7-3 at home. New...
NHL

