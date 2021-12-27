ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes visit the Sharks after overtime win

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-14-1, sixth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -245, Coyotes +196; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Arizona after the Coyotes took down Anaheim 6-5 in overtime. The Sharks are 7-8-0 in Western...

www.ottumwacourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of pandemic-related postponements and an extended NHL holiday break. Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout. Lawson Crouse and Janis Moser each scored twice for the Coyotes, who hadn’t played since Dec. 17 and lost for the eighth time in 10 games.
NHL
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 8-7 Shootout Loss to the Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes had not played since Dec. 17, so a little rust was expected Tuesday night against a San Jose Sharks team that had not played since Dec. 16. What followed, however, was a wild affair that featured 73 shots, 14 goals, 22 takeaways, and 13 giveaways. OK, fine....
NHL
cbslocal.com

Goals Came Easy For Sharks, Coyotes But San Jose Wins In SO, 8-7

SAN JOSE (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
East Bay Times

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL’s highest-scoring game this season

The Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both scored and goalie James Reimer didn’t allow a goal at the other end as the Sharks pulled out an 8-7 win at SAP Center in the highest-scoring game in the NHL this season.
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks, Coyotes combine for first 15-goal game of season

The NHL resumed operations this week after many teams spent roughly 10 days on pause because of COVID-19 outbreaks and concerns. So, to make up for all that time without any hockey, the San Jose Sharks and visiting Arizona Coyotes seemingly scored as many goals as they could in what eventually became an 8-7 shootout victory for Team Teal, resulting in the first contest this season to reach 15 goals.
NHL
NBC Sports

What Sharks can learn in sloppy shootout win vs. lowly Coyotes

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at Sheng_Peng. “Oh, they...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Jay Beagle
Person
Phil Kessel
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Seven score for Sharks in shootout win against Coyotes

SAN JOSE -- Seven players scored for the San Jose Sharks in an 8-7 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center on Tuesday. Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Alexander Barabanov each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (16-14-1), who hadn't played since Dec. 16. James Reimer made 39 saves.
NHL
Ottumwa Courier

Nashville heads to Columbus for non-conference matchup

Nashville Predators (19-11-1, third in the Central) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, seventh in the Metropolitan) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets +104, Predators -124; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Columbus and Nashville square off in a non-conference matchup. The Blue Jackets have gone 9-3-1 in home games. Columbus serves 6.9...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy