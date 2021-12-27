ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montreal visits Tampa Bay on 3-game road skid

By The Associated Press
Porterville Recorder
 4 days ago

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lightning -270, Canadiens +218; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits Tampa Bay looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Lightning are 14-5-2 in conference play. Tampa Bay leads the Eastern Conference shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game....

Milwaukee plays Orlando on 4-game win streak

Milwaukee Bucks (23-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (7-28, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Bucks take on Orlando. The Magic have gone 4-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando has a 6-18 record against...
Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers Preview and Game Day Thread

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers: Game Thirty-two Later tonight (COVID-willing) the Lightning and Panthers will meet up for the third time this season and seemingly the 458th time in the calendar year 2021. Both teams are coming off of wins with Tampa Bay having defeated Montreal 5-4 in overtime on Tuesday and Florida recording a 4-3 win over the New York Rangers on Wednesday.
Duclair, Huberdeau lead Panthers to 9-3 rout of Tampa Bay Lightning

SUNRISE, Fla. - Anthony Duclair scored twice, Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and four assists, and the Florida Panthers romped to a 9-3 rout of the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. Florida scored three times in each period against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions and snapped Tampa...
Kevin Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols, leaving the Chicago Blackhawks thin at goalie on the eve of their 1st game in 2 weeks

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
Skinner and Hinostroza are practicing with the Sabres

It’s been 10 days since Hinostroza went into protocol while it’s been nine for Skinner. Kevyn Adams said both players were asymptomatic. The Sabres are also reporting that Don Granato has still not returned to the team.
Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
Fields returns to practice, status for Giants game up in air

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was feeling good enough to practice Wednesday after missing a game because of an ankle injury. Whether the rookie will be ready to start when the New York Giants visit Soldier Field on Sunday was unclear. The Bears will monitor how he feels before deciding whether they will go with Fields, backup Andy Dalton or Nick Foles.
Grasso’s OT winner propels Thunder past Growlers

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Thunder entered play Friday night winners of six of their last seven games, and had an opportunity to close the gap in the north with a win over the division-leading Growlers. Newfoundland entered Friday night a perfect 8-0 record on the road. The Thunder led 1-0 after the first […]
