ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Coyotes visit the Sharks after overtime win

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Arizona Coyotes (6-21-2, eighth in the Central) vs. San Jose Sharks (15-14-1, sixth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -245, Coyotes +196; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host Arizona after the Coyotes took down Anaheim 6-5 in overtime. The Sharks are 7-8-0 in Western...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
kion546.com

Goals come easy as Sharks top Coyotes 8-7 in shootout

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of pandemic-related postponements and an extended NHL holiday break. Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout. Lawson Crouse and Janis Moser each scored twice for the Coyotes, who hadn’t played since Dec. 17 and lost for the eighth time in 10 games.
NHL
94.3 Jack FM

NHL roundup: Sharks blow leads but beat Coyotes in shootout, 8-7

Dec 29 (Reuters) – Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl each scored in regulation and again in the shootout as the San Jose Sharks overcame blowing a late two-goal lead to win 8-7 over the visiting Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Down 7-5 with just over three minutes to play...
SPORTS
arcamax.com

Sharks sloppy after long layoff, but top Coyotes in NHL's highest-scoring game this season

The Sharks set a new season-high in goals and it was just barely enough to beat the worst team in the NHL. The Sharks coughed up three two-goal leads Tuesday against the Arizona Coyotes, including one late in the third period. But in the shootout, Logan Couture and Tomas Hertl both scored and goalie James Reimer didn’t allow a goal at the other end as the Sharks pulled out an 8-7 win over the Coyotes at SAP Center in the highest-scoring game in the NHL this season.
NHL
cbslocal.com

Goals Came Easy For Sharks, Coyotes But San Jose Wins In SO, 8-7

SAN JOSE (AP) — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 8-7 Shootout Loss to the Sharks

The Arizona Coyotes had not played since Dec. 17, so a little rust was expected Tuesday night against a San Jose Sharks team that had not played since Dec. 16. What followed, however, was a wild affair that featured 73 shots, 14 goals, 22 takeaways, and 13 giveaways. OK, fine....
NHL
Yardbarker

Sharks, Coyotes combine for first 15-goal game of season

The NHL resumed operations this week after many teams spent roughly 10 days on pause because of COVID-19 outbreaks and concerns. So, to make up for all that time without any hockey, the San Jose Sharks and visiting Arizona Coyotes seemingly scored as many goals as they could in what eventually became an 8-7 shootout victory for Team Teal, resulting in the first contest this season to reach 15 goals.
NHL
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Galchenyuk
Person
Clayton Keller
Person
Timo Meier
Person
Jakob Chychrun
Person
Lawson Crouse
Person
Jay Beagle
Person
Phil Kessel
WGR550

Sabres come back falls one goal short

The Buffalo Sabres received contributions from a pair playing in their first game for the blue and gold, but it was not enough in their 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night at KeyBank Center.
NHL
NHL

Seven score for Sharks in shootout win against Coyotes

SAN JOSE -- Seven players scored for the San Jose Sharks in an 8-7 shootout win against the Arizona Coyotes at SAP Center on Tuesday. Logan Couture, Timo Meier and Alexander Barabanov each had a goal and an assist for the Sharks (16-14-1), who hadn't played since Dec. 16. James Reimer made 39 saves.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Jose Sharks#The Associated Press#Data Skrive#Sportradar
sanjosehockeynow.com

Coyotes @ Sharks Recap: What an Ugly Win

Kyle and JD review the most disappointing win of the season for the San Jose Sharks. We discuss how the Sharks were outplayed by the worst team in the league despite winning 8-7 in a shootout. We discuss the odd lines that the Sharks used and why Lane Pederson continues to get icetime (8:00). We finish by looking at if Bob Boughner should be on the hot seat (15:00), if this is the end for Brent Burns (17:00), and why looking ahead to the Draft might be the play for the San Jose Sharks (22:00).
NHL
eopsports.com

Flyers Stay Hot with Overtime Win

Ivan Provorov scored on a pretty goal at the 2:14 mark of the Overtime period to give Philadelphia a 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday evening. Flyers stay hot with an overtime win. To The Action. Despite being heavily outplayed. James Van Riemsdyk converted a power-play goal that...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Arizona Coyotes
NewsBreak
Hockey
San Mateo Daily Journal

Sacramento faces Dallas in conference matchup

Dallas Mavericks (16-17, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 218.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Sacramento and Dallas meet on Wednesday. The Kings are 10-15 in conference games. Sacramento is 7-8 when it turns the...
NBA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Curry and Golden State visit Jokic and the Nuggets

Golden State Warriors (27-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (17-16, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league's top scorers, Nikola Jokic and Stephen Curry, meet when Denver and Golden State face off. Jokic is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.
NBA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Los Angeles and Philadelphia meet for non-conference showdown

Philadelphia Flyers (13-12-6, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Los Angeles Kings (15-12-5, sixth in the Pacific) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Philadelphia take the ice in a non-conference matchup. The Kings are 9-7-2 at home. Los Angeles serves 7.4 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Alex...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy