Golden Knights visit the Kings after Stone's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Vegas Golden Knights (20-12-0, first in the Pacific) vs. Los Angeles Kings (14-11-5, fifth in the Pacific) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings +133, Golden Knights -155; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Vegas visits the Los Angeles Kings after Mark Stone scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to...

Las Vegas Sun

Frantic first period lifts Golden Knights to victory over Kings

First the Golden Knights scored. Then they scored again. Then after the Kings got one back, the Golden Knights scored again. Vegas scored three goals in a span of 1:16 during the first period Tuesday, setting the tone in a blowout against the Los Angeles Kings. They added two more in the second and one in the third, rolling to a 6-3 victory at Crypto.com Arena, their first game since the holiday break.
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Kings’ Heavy 6-3 Loss to Golden Knights

After more than a week off, the Los Angeles Kings returned to action with a very poor performance against the Vegas Golden Knights. The Kings went down 5-1 before losing the game 6-3. They were heavily outplayed and looked lost, leading to a tough watch for fans. Here are three takeaways from the game.
CBS Boston

Brandon Carlo Returns To Practice For Bruins; Only One Player Remains In COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are nearly whole again. Defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the practice ice on Wednesday, leaving just one Boston player on in NHL COVID-19 Protocol. That one player is forward Charlie Coyle, who landed in protocol on Sunday. The Bruins were able to return to practice earlier this week after being shut down through Christmas back on Dec. 18 amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team. The Bruins shared some footage of Carlo putting in some work at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton on Wednesday: BC’s back. 👋 @1996_Carlo | #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/PFHGOw3aS8 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 29, 2021 Boston has had six games postponed due to the team’s COVID-19 issues, one of several teams to be impacted by the pandemic this season. The NHL has postponed 70 games this season because of outbreaks among teams. The 14-10-2 Bruins are set to return to action on Jan. 1 with a home game against the Buffalo Sabres.
