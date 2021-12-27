ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwickshire trains suspended indefinitely due to staff shortage

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain services between Leamington Spa, Nuneaton and Coventry have been suspended indefinitely. West Midlands Trains said staff shortages meant it was unable to provide services until further notice. It comes after hundreds of trains were cancelled in the...

www.bbc.com

newschain

Widespread train cancellations as pandemic causes staff shortages

Rail operators have blamed coronavirus-related staff shortages for widespread cancellations during the Christmas getaway. A number of firms are running reduced timetables due to workers being off sick or isolating. CrossCountry said it is “expecting widespread disruption to our services this week”. It went on: “Please pull your...
BBC

Covid: London attractions forced shut due to staff shortages

Several tourist attractions in London have temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by rising Covid cases. The John Soames Museum in Holborn said it will be shut from Wednesday for at least a week, as it can no longer staff the venue "safely and effectively". The Natural History Museum,...
BBC

Covid: Kings' College Hospital cancels operations due to staff shortages

Some non-urgent operations at a London hospital trust have been cancelled due to the surge in Covid cases. Kings' College Hospital said cancellations had been made because of staff sickness and higher demand. Imperial, Guy's and St Thomas', and Barts NHS Trust have also previously said "routine and non-urgent" operations...
BBC

Metrolink tram services cut back due to Covid staff shortages

New Year's Eve tram services are being cut back in Greater Manchester due to a shortage of Metrolink staff caused by coronavirus. The operator said services on the Eccles, Ashton and Manchester Airport lines would not run after 17:00 GMT. However, Metrolink said trams were expected to run "on the...
Daily Mail

Covid isolation cripples the economy: Travel chaos as staff shortages ground flights, 18,829 NHS workers off sick in a day and rising by 1,000 every 24 hours and train services are suspended indefinitely

Staff shortages caused by workers having to self-isolate with coronavirus are wreaking havoc on travel and health services. Flights have been grounded, trains trips have been slashed indefinitely and nearly 20,000 NHS employees were off sick. Heathrow, Manchester and Gatwick airports were hit with cancelled and delayed planes over the...
News 12

MTA suspends more subway lines due to staffing shortages, rise in COVID cases

The MTA is suspending additional subway lines as COVID cases continue to surge across the city, causing staffing shortages. Commuters will need to keep a close eye on their train schedules as the MTA suspends more subway and bus services across the city. The change is a result of a staffing shortage due to rising COVID-19 cases.
The Independent

Rail disruption worsens due to Covid and strikes

Disruption to rail services is worsening due to pandemic-related staff shortages and industrial action.Southern announced that none of its trains will run to or from London Victoria until January 10 due to “coronavirus isolation and sickness”.London Victoria is one of the UK’s busiest stations, and is normally connected by Southern to locations such as Brighton, Eastbourne and Portsmouth.🚧 Due to the ongoing effect of coronavirus isolation and sickness, there will be no direct services to/from London Victoria until 10 January.As a result, no Southern services will call at:❌London Victoria❌Battersea Park❌Clapham Junction❌Wandsworth Common— Southern (@SouthernRailUK) December 30, 2021Meanwhile, CrossCountry urged customers...
Reuters

London's Natural History Museum shuts due to staff shortages

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - London's Natural History Museum, a favourite destination for families over the Christmas holidays, said on Monday it was closing until next week due to staff shortages as COVID-19 cases surge in Britain. "The Museum at South Kensington will be closed from 21-27 December, due to...
The Independent

Voices: The police could soon seize the homes of Gypsies and Travellers – this is not who we are as a nation

If I began talking about children with hearts heavy from exposure to prejudice, separated from their parents and forced to leave their homes, you could be forgiven for thinking I was referencing my past. I was part of the Kindertransport, one of 10,000 Jewish or partly Jewish children brought to the UK by Sir Nicholas Winton in the lead up to the Holocaust.Yet I am not talking about the fear of the unknown that I experienced aged six, as I boarded a train bound for the UK. No – I am talking about children in 2021 who are British citizens....
The Independent

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence still on Scotland’s roads

Drivers with up to 23 points on their licence are eligible to be on Scotland’s roads, a freedom of information request (FoI) has revealed.Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) records show that 220 people – 180 with full licences and 40 with provisionals – are still able to drive despite reaching or exceeding the usual limit of 12 penalty points.The Scottish Liberal Democrats’ FoI found that a total of 192,426 drivers with a Scottish address have accrued penalty points, 3,099 of those while on a provisional licence.DVLA >Drivers can be disqualified by the courts from driving after building up 12...
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
BBC

Ex West Midlands Police officer Declan Jones found dead

An ex police officer jailed for assaulting two members of the public on consecutive days during the first Covid lockdown has been found dead. Declan Jones was sacked from West Midlands Police in September while serving a six-month sentence. He was reported to have been discovered at an address in...
