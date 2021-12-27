Warwickshire trains suspended indefinitely due to staff shortage

Disruption to rail services is worsening due to pandemic-related staff shortages and industrial action.Southern announced that none of its trains will run to or from London Victoria until January 10 due to “coronavirus isolation and sickness”.London Victoria is one of the UK’s busiest stations, and is normally connected by Southern to locations such as Brighton, Eastbourne and Portsmouth.🚧 Due to the ongoing effect of coronavirus isolation and sickness, there will be no direct services to/from London Victoria until 10 January.As a result, no Southern services will call at:❌London Victoria❌Battersea Park❌Clapham Junction❌Wandsworth Common— Southern (@SouthernRailUK) December 30, 2021Meanwhile, CrossCountry urged customers...
Comments / 0