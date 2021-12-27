ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England staring at Ashes series defeat as Australia rip through top order again

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A25hc_0dWXsLH400

Australia turned in a fierce spell of new ball bowling late on the second day of the Boxing Day Test, as a cacophonous MCG crowd roared their side to the brink of Ashes glory against a punch-drunk England side.

Having bowled out Australia for a creditable 267 the tourists appeared to be on course for their best day of what has been a progressively painful series, but the final hour was the stuff of nightmares as they closed on 31 for four – still 51 behind.

Bellowed on by a delirious Melbourne crowd that peaked at almost 43,000 Mitchell Starc came close to a hat-trick as he ripped out Zak Crawley and Dawid Malan with successive deliveries then fizzed the next past Joe Root’s outside edge.

The decibel level climbed again when debutant, and hometown favourite, Scott Boland removed Haseeb Hameed and nightwatchman Jack Leach in his first five balls.

Incredibly, England could easily have been in even bigger trouble by the close with a handful of near misses, lucky escapes and outright brilliant balls leaving them in dire straits after 12 overs of electric cricket.

Root and Ben Stokes somehow clung on for the close but at 2-0 behind in the series and with the gulf between the sides mercilessly exposed once more, there seems no way back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DiuUe_0dWXsLH400

The closing passage of play was a worthy addition to Ashes lore, by far the most electric period of the tour to date and one that England were simply unable to compete with.

Pat Cummins was inexplicably wicketless as he turned in a six-over clinic, of pace, poise and near permanent jeopardy.

He saw Hameed glove a bouncer over the slips, had the opener so scrambled he left a ball that would have only just cleared middle stump had it not hit his front pad and watched as Crawley nicked a beauty between slip and wicketkeeper. That aside, he also ripped a handful of seaming deliveries past the outside of various bats at speed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqGzI_0dWXsLH400

Starc was the perfect foil, ferociously focused on his favourite aggressive lines as he had Crawley caught behind for seven – his second failure of his comeback match – and then pinned Malan for a golden duck with a tight lbw verdict.

Most of the fans who stamped their feet in anticipation of a famous hat-trick thought Root had obliged when he pressed forward at one that left him slightly off the pitch and nestled in Alex Carey’s gloves, but he survived by a whisker.

When Boland replaced Starc it should have represented a moment of respite, but instead he played his part to perfection. Bang on point right away his third ball got Hameed nicking around off stump, ending a 31-ball stay that must have seemed like a lifetime for the 24-year-old.

England opted to send out Leach to spare Stokes the late examination but the gamble was a calamity, as the tailender left a ball that tailed back in and cleaned him up. Australia celebrated with the joy of a side who know they are on the verge of retaining the urn at the earliest opportunity.

Stokes was pressed into service after all but took his time to emerge, perhaps as a result of scrambling to get his kit on.

He kept enough composure to finish not out alongside Root, who squeezed an edge just wide of third slip in the closing moments, but it would take something special from the duo to continue this one-sided battle.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Australia retain Ashes as sorry England collapse again in Melbourne

England surrendered the Ashes in embarrassing fashion in Melbourne, blitzed for 68 all out in their second innings to slump 3-0 behind in just 12 days of cricket. A tour that has lurched from disappointment to disappointment literally since ball one – when Rory Burns lost his off stump – plumbed new lows as England capitulated on the third morning of the Boxing Day Test.
SPORTS
newschain

Kevin Pietersen believes franchise system for red-ball cricket can help England

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has devised a plan he believes can save Test cricket in England following the Ashes debacle. Pietersen insists the series loss to Australia need not be a total failure as long as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) use it to implement proper change for the Test team and believes a franchise system for the red-ball, long form of cricket, modelled on The Hundred, can be a solution.
SPORTS
newschain

Paralympic swimming star ‘blown away’ by OBE honour

Tokyo Paralympic hero Bethany Firth was “blown away” to discover that she had been made an OBE, her mother has said. The swimmer, who has nine Paralympic medals, including six golds, is one of a number of Northern Ireland sporting stars who have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
WORLD
The Independent

Raheem Sterling hails Gareth Southgate for uniting England team

Raheem Sterling has credited Gareth Southgate for uniting the England squad over the last five years.The Three Lions suffered one of their darkest days in major tournament football when knocked out of Euro 2016 by Iceland – a nation ranked 34th in the world and with a population of just 330,000.Roy Hodgson resigned in the wake of that humiliating defeat and former Middlesbrough boss Southgate stepped up from his England Under-21 role in September 2016 after Sam Allardyce’s 67-day reign.England have since finished fourth at the 2018 World Cup – their first semi-final appearance at the tournament for 28 years...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Haseeb Hameed
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Mcg
Person
Scott Boland
Person
Jack Leach
Person
Dawid Malan
The Independent

Sir Geoffrey Boycott calls for Joe Root to step down as England captain

Sir Geoffrey Boycott believes it will be time for Joe Root to step down as captain when England’s humiliating Ashes series ends.England were bowled out for 68 – their lowest total on Australian soil since 1904 – as the hosts won the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by an innings and 14 runs to take a decisive 3-0 series lead.The result capped a dreadful run of results for the Test team under Root, who have become the first England side to lose nine games in a year.Former England batter Boycott, writing in the Daily Telegraph has clearly seen enough...
SPORTS
The Independent

What can be done to improve the fortunes of England Test team?

England’s Ashes capitulation at Melbourne not only saw them give up their hopes of reclaiming the urn, it also continued a horror run of results in Test cricket.Joe Root’s side have won just once in their last 12 games and are the first English team to lose nine in a calendar year. The response has been some familiar questions about the state of the game and what might be done to put it right.Here, we take a closer look at some of those issues and asks what can be done to improve things.Is there an appetite for change?There are...
SPORTS
The Independent

England head coach Chris Silverwood to miss fourth Ashes Test due to isolation over Covid

England head coach Chris Silverwood will miss the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after being forced to isolate due to Covid.After the latest round of PCR testing for the touring party, one family member has tested positive.It is the seventh of the tour since PCR testing started on 27 December, with three support staff and four family members contracting the virus.Silverwood will now have to isolate for 10 days alongside his family in Melbourne and will therefore miss the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.England have already conceded the Ashes and trail 3-0, with the fourth test due to start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc17news.com

Foden earns City 1-0 win at Brentford, 8-point lead in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Phil Foden marked his return to Manchester City’s starting team with a goal that sent the champions into the new year with an eight-point lead in the Premier League. Foden’s 16th-minute strike was enough for City to secure a 1-0 win at Brentford and tighten its grip on the title race after slip-ups by Liverpool and Chelsea over the last two days. Foden and Jack Grealish had been benched for City’s wins over Newcastle and Leicester over the past week after they were pictured on a night out following the 7-0 home win over Leeds. But the England pair were back in the starting lineup and Foden’s finish from Kevin De Bruyne’s cross made it 10 straight wins for City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#England#Boxing Day Test#Cricket#Bowling
newschain

Hennessy sights set on Cheltenham return with Heaven Help Us

Paul Hennessy has an eye on a Cheltenham Festival return for Heaven Help Us after delighting in her narrow defeat in the Grade Three Advent Surety Irish EBF Mares Hurdle at Leopardstown on Wednesday. The mare gave the trainer a season to remember last year, winning the Grade Three Coral...
WORLD
The Independent

England’s Ashes humiliation leaves Chris Silverwood’s shortcomings as head coach exposed

As the knives point towards Chris Silverwood after England succumbed to a dismissal Ashes defeat following just 12 days of play across three Tests, it is probably worth reflecting how he ended up in charge of men’s team in the first place.As he stumbled through platitudes after Australia had made it 3-0 with a humiliating innings and 14-run victory at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, he looked a man woefully out of his depth. But Silverwood was there on merit. His appointment at the end of the 2019 summer, having worked as the bowling coach and assistant to Trevor Bayliss...
SPORTS
The Independent

Taking a knee: Gareth Southgate says England took stand in bid to have racism discussed more in dressing rooms

The decision by the England football team to take a knee during this summer’s Euro 2020 tournament partially came after manager Gareth Southgate reprimanded full back Danny Rose for getting booked during an earlier game in Montenegro – without realising he had been suffering racist abuse throughout the match.Southgate admonished the Watford player for picking up a yellow card immediately after the game in March 2019.But he has now revealed that he ended up saying sorry to Rose on the plane home after being made aware that both he and striker Raheem Sterling had been barracked throughout the 90 minutes.“I...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

England crossing fingers over Covid outbreak ahead of Sydney Ashes Test

James Anderson says England’s Ashes squad are crossing their fingers and hoping the Covid-19 outbreak which will see head coach Chris Silverwood miss the fourth Test has not spread any further.A series that has lurched from bad to worse on the field is now beset by concerns over the virus, which has already infected seven people from the wider touring group in MelbourneThe under-pressure Silverwood tested negative on Wednesday but one of his family members did return a positive result and he has been instructed to isolate with them for up to 10 days, meaning assistant coach Graham Thorpe...
WORLD
newschain

Steve Harmison says England facing ‘big inquest’ after Ashes series defeat

Former England bowler Steve Harmison believes careers could be on the line after England’s Ashes humiliation in Australia. Joe Root’s men were bowled out for a paltry 68 as they surrendered the urn on just the third day of the third Test in Melbourne, handing Australia an innings-and-14-runs victory and an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.
SPORTS
The Independent

England turn to Adam Hollioake with coaching ranks depleted ahead of fourth Ashes Test

England have drafted in former one-day captain Adam Hollioake to bolster their depleted coaching ranks ahead of the fourth Test in Sydney.Four key members of the backroom team have been left behind in Melbourne as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak in camp. Head coach Chris Silverwood is isolating with his family while spin coach Jeetan Patel fast bowling mentor Jon Lewis and strength and conditioning lead Darren Veness all tested positive.That has led to an SOS for Hollioake, the former Surrey all-rounder who was renowned as an innovative thinker in his playing days and captained the ODI side...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Biggar: No fans at Wales’ Six Nations games would be ‘huge step backwards’

Dan Biggar is concerned by the negative impact playing behind closed doors could have on the success of Wales’ Six Nations title defence.The champions’ first home game takes place against Scotland on February 12 but, under Covid restrictions imposed by the Welsh Government, only 50 spectators are permitted to view outdoor events.The guidelines are reviewed weekly and First Minister Mark Drakeford has refused to give assurances that fans will be allowed to return in time for the Six Nations as case numbers for the Omicron variant continue to surge.Wales are also scheduled to host France and Italy at the Principality...
RUGBY
The Independent

Darker times lie ahead after year cricket would like to forget

Starting an annual review with the events of 16 November feels like opening a book somewhere near the end. But this was the day English cricket had more eyes and ears tuned to its frequency in 2021. A seminal moment in a challenging year for the summer game. It was on this date Azeem Rafiq sat in front of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee and reopened his scars, more than a year after going public with stories of abuse and institutional racism. The journey to this point had been tough, riddled with the usual snakepits whistleblowers must navigate...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy