Amid New Developments, Here’s What Brokerages Advise Over RBL Bank’s Stock

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Shares of RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ) tumbled about 17.6% to Rs 142.4 apiece at 11:52 am on Monday, after hitting a 52-week low of Rs 138 and locked at a lower circuit of 20% in morning trade. This came after a series of developments that...

RBL Bank Among Four Stocks Under the F&O Ban List for Dec 28: Details Here

Investing.com -- Four stocks have been placed under the Futures and Options (F&O) ban list for trade on December 28, 2021, by the NSE. These stocks include Vodafone Idea (NS: VODA ), Escorts (NS: ESCO ), Indiabulls (NS: INBF ) Housing Finance and RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ). While the first three stocks continue to remain under the F&O ban list of the exchange today, RBL Bank has been most recently added.
Stocks Under Focus on Dec 28: Supriya Lifescience, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank & More

HDFC Bank (NS: HDBK ): The country’s biggest private lender has tied up with the state-owned India Post Payments Bank to offer its banking services in rural and semi-urban parts of the country. HDFC (NS: HDFC ) Bank has a deal to serve IPPB’s 4.7 crore customers, 90% of which reside in rural areas.
