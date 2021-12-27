Amid New Developments, Here’s What Brokerages Advise Over RBL Bank’s Stock

DoorDash stock (NYSE: DASH) has declined by about 5% over the past week and remains down by almost 40% from its early November highs. So what’s driving the current sell-off? The U.S. Federal Reserve officials have hinted that we could see as many as three rate hikes coming in 2022, as inflation in the U.S. surges. This is likely causing investors to reduce exposure to high-growth, high multiple stocks such as DoorDash which were big winners earlier in the pandemic and through the ultra-low interest rate era. For perspective, DoorDash trades at about 10x projected 2021 revenues. Moreover, the broader markets have also been weighed down by the recent rise in Covid-19 cases. New daily infections in the U.S. have averaged about 127,000 as of last week, up from levels of around 70,000 in late November, driven by the spread of the apparently more infectious Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus.

