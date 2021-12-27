ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Voice of God

Daily Mining Gazette
 5 days ago

Prior to our coming, the priest and I had worked out most of the details pertaining to the Sunday service. The young priest was very happy to have us. He was standing in front of the church when we drove up. He was all smiles and in his somewhat broken English...

www.mininggazette.com

wcbe.org

The Hand of God

Learn and enjoy all you need to know about the rich cultural youth of the director. You may also want to visit Naples. Netflix. “Cinema is a distraction, reality is second-rate.” Fellini (overheard in in this movie) As Oscar-winning director Paolo Sorrentino’s stand-in, Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), comes of age...
RELIGION
tucson.com

Preparing our way with God

Dear readers, I send you a warm greeting, may the peace of Christ be with each one of you. On this occasion I will be sharing with you a brief message from Advent, remember that we are in the Christmas season and we are preparing to celebrate one more year of that event that changed history; the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ.
RELIGION
freepressnewspapers.com

God bless us everyone

RELIGION
The Post and Courier

The earthly parents of the Son of God

This is the time of year when we display our nativity sets and it’s common to see depictions on the front of Christmas cards that have Mary and Joseph in a stable with the baby Jesus who is lying in a feeding trough commonly referred to as a manger. The word nativity comes from the Latin term, which simply means born. Technically, we’ve all experienced a nativity, but in today’s world, the term is primarily used in connection with the birth of Jesus Christ the Redeemer. We also hear the word incarnation at this time of year and within the Christian faith, this is referring to the Son of God and how He willingly came down from heaven and took on the human form of a man to save us from our sin. He is Emmanuel which means “God with us” as His mission was to rescue and restore us and because of His sacrifice we can now have an eternal relationship with Him.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

Glory to God

As a result, they do not live the rest of their earthly lives for evil human desires, but rather for the will of God.—1 Peter 4:2 (NIV) You bring glory to God when you use your spiritual gifts to build up your faith and to strengthen unity with others. The more you share your gifts and bless others—the stronger your faith and your love of God will become.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

God Sustains the Faithful

As we head into a new year there is one thing we all know for certain, we are all getting older. It is reassuring to know that God is with us throughout all stages of our life. Two passages of scripture reassure us of this truth – Psalm 71 and Isaiah 43.
RELIGION
hannapub.com

Christmas is story ‘of a loving God’

The past year or so have been frustrating, confusing and sometimes frightening. Along with everything else in our lives, our expressions of faith have been impacted. Many of us could not take part in services and gatherings that have always been part of our Christmas traditions. Even some of our family gatherings were skipped.
RELIGION
Desiring God

God in Skin and Time

Few experiences are more wonderful than holding a newborn. Your heart melts with loving wonder. “You’re so beautiful. Just perfect!” Even amidst that gentle marveling, fierce-protective instincts arise. “I would give my life for you against all comers.”. How much more so for Mary as she...
RELIGION
Watertown Public Opinion

The Message: The holy love of God

Here are a few examples of what we frequently hear in our culture and, tragically, in our churches today:. "If God is love then there should be tolerance for my lifestyle." "If God is love then certainly he would want me to do what makes me happy." The problem with...
WATERTOWN, SD
North Dallas Gazette

Thirsting After God

. .”Let me inherit a double portion of your spirit”. The first requirement to move in greater power and authority in God is to hunger for it. Yet, even this hunger is born from God. Elisha hungered after God. Elisha saw many miracles as Elijah’s servant. But, he...
RELIGION
Democrat-Herald

Interfaith Voices: Seeing God and God seeing us

I wonder if there’s ever been such collective attention given to the human face as there’s been in our current time. We’ve grown mostly accustomed to covering our faces, and rightly so out of love and protection for each other. Even in the face of tremendous loss, wearing masks has helped preserve more life than we may ever know. It has also come at a cost — the cost of missing all the human face has to offer.
ALBANY, OR
TribTown.com

Behold, the lamb of God

Throughout the Christmas season, countless pastors will refer to Jesus’ journey from the cradle to the cross. I love it myself. It has a great cadence, is easy to remember and is alliterated (which is a pastoral win). But what I really love is it makes the essential connection between the wonder of Christ’s birth and the somber purpose for which he was born. The baby in the manger, the son of God, was sent to serve as the atoning sacrifice for the sins of the world.
COLUMBUS, IN
fox40jackson.com

The government is not your God

Politics is a bad religion. People may argue about the purpose of religion. For some it is a moral code—a set of principles that provides guideposts to living a virtuous life and that helps man to win the fight against his own human nature. For others, it creates a sense of purpose or belonging to a community.
RELIGION
pajaronian.com

God so loved the world…

The gospel of John (one of four gospels in the New Testament) proclaims, “God so loved the world…” (John 3:16). It is the proclamation of the mystery of Incarnation. Lutheran Bishop Stephen Bouman tells of standing behind an altar in a small crypt chapel of the Church of the Annunciation in Nazareth in the Holy Land, the place where Mary heard that she was going to have a baby. He saw some Latin words carved into the altar, Verbum camo factum est, “The Word was made flesh.” But then he noticed that there was one other little word in Latin. That word: h-i-c. Hic means “Here.” Verbum camo hic factum est. “The Word was made flesh here.” Probably whoever authorized that inscription meant it to refer to that specific location, but in reality, the Incarnation means God became flesh here on earth, for all of us. The Incarnation means that we can speak of the “hicness” of God, the hereness of God. Incarnation means that God walks with us on earth, and that God can be encountered right here on earth, even in our very own flesh.
WATSONVILLE, CA
arcamax.com

The God Squad: Did man create God?

From the mailbag. Too short answers to too tough questions:. Q: My take is that God is a man-made invention, and as such everyone is free to create their own personal god and dogma to match. Let me know what you think. I am betting that I am right. – From D.
RELIGION
mageenews.com

Seek God First

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. No matter what you may be facing, no matter what kinds of decisions you have to make, talk with God first. Ask Him to direct your steps. Always seek Him with your whole heart, put Him first, and let Him lead you to do His will.
RELIGION
dickinsoncountynews.com

Life in God is worth seeking

You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart Jeremiah 29:13. Have you heard that attention spans are decreasing? One study suggests that the average attention span for a human dropped by 4 seconds over the past 20 years. Nobody is going to argue that in a world of buzzes, dings, tweets, push notifications and calendar reminders we are not more easily distracted today than 20 years ago.
RELIGION
highplainsobserver.com

Godly Goals

“I have not yet reached my goal, and I am not perfect. But Christ has taken hold of me. So I keep on running and struggling to take hold of the prize." Yesterday we talked about three reasons you need to set goals. Today we’re going to talk about three more reasons why goal setting is so important that even Jesus set goals for himself.
RELIGION
Journal Tribune

New Years and God: Be S.M.A.R.T.

New Years is upon us. It is extremely popular this time of year to implement New Year’s Resolutions and get excited about improving some area of our life. Keeping a New Year’s Resolution is often harder than we think. I can remember countless times either myself, or someone I knew kept one only a couple of days or at the most a couple of weeks.
RELIGION

