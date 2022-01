NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Food and Drug Administration is set to authorize two different COVID-19 treatment pills as early as Wednesday. The pills have been called potential game changers in the pandemic. But as CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Tuesday, the pills will not replace vaccines as the best weapons against the virus. One drug comes from Pfizer and the other comes from Merck. Both have been recommended for FDA approval by independent advisory committees. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX New York City book online here or call 877-VAX-4NYC Track NYC vaccinations by zip code Nassau County more info here Suffolk County more info here Westchester County more info here New Jersey book...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO