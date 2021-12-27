ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you canceling your New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the omicron variant?

By ABC 17 News Team
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OjjeX_0dWXpZHN00

Some major cities in Europe, where the spread of Omicron has been startling, have already announced they’re flat-out canceling New Year's Eve plans.

Other cities around the world with traditionally iconic celebrations still plan to host their events but with safety precautions in place.

Are you canceling your New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the omicron variant? Answer in the poll below.

The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you canceling your New Year’s Eve celebrations due to the omicron variant? appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Omicron#Covid#Parade#Abc17news
CBS New York

NYPD Cancels Scheduled Days Off For New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day Due To COVID-Related Staffing Shortages

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — NYPD officers will be ringing in the new year on the job. Due to COVID-related staffing shortages, the NYPD is canceling all scheduled days off for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. According to a departmental order shared with CBS2, all uniformed members who were scheduled to be off must now report to work.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kfrxfm.com

New Year’s Eve Celebrations Canceled

New Year's clock and champagne at midnight on abstract background. Due to the increase in Covid cases, many New Year’s Eve celebrations have been canceled. We will keep you posted on any local events that are canceled, but here are some national things to know. Read the list HERE.
FESTIVAL
WSAV News 3

Atlanta cancels New Year’s Eve celebration due to COVID concerns

ATLANTA (WSAV) — The City of Atlanta canceled its New Year’s Eve celebration due to raging COVID-19 infections. This is the third year in a row the Peach Drop has been canceled. In 2019, trouble finding a venue caused it to shut down and the previous two years were canceled citing COVID concerns. “In consultation […]
ATLANTA, GA
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy