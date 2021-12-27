China tightens scrutiny of offshore listings in certain sectors
4 days ago
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese government will now require that domestic firms in certain sectors receive clearance from regulators before they can list outside mainland China. Currently, many Chinese companies use a so-called...
China has “renamed” 15 places in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, India, in a region which Beijing claims is ‘South Tibet’.China’s civil affairs ministry announced that it had “standardised” in Chinese characters and Tibetan and Roman alphabets, the names of 15 places in Zangnan or South Tibet, according to a report by the state-run Global Times daily.The places included eight residential areas, four mountains, two rivers and a mountain pass. It is the latest spat between the two major Asian powers.However, Delhi pushbacked on the “invented names” and said did not change the fact that the place would “always...
A ban on selling most ivory products in Hong Kong came into effect Friday, the culmination of a three-year process to eliminate the once rampant trade in the city. On the eve of the ban, small queues of shoppers were spotted outside some stores selling the product in the city's Sheung Wan district, according to local media reports.
Getting wine, chocolate, and coffee into China could get even harder from Saturday, with new import restrictions adding fresh hurdles for foreign companies bringing products into the world's largest market for food and drink. But now coffee, alcohol, honey, olive oil, chocolate and several other products will also be scrutinised.
Members of a China-centered Asian trade bloc that takes effect Jan. 1 are hoping the initiative, encompassing about a third of world trade and business activity, will help power their recoveries from the pandemic. The 15-member Regional and Comprehensive Economic Partnership, or RCEP, includes China Japan, South Korea and many other Asian countries. It does not include the U.S. or India The deal slashes tariffs on thousands of products, streamlining trade procedures and providing mutual advantages for member nations. It also takes into account issues such as e-commerce, intellectual property and government procurement. But it has less...
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's exports expanded at their fastest pace in 11 years in 2021, with the total export value reaching a record high, supported by post-pandemic recoveries in global demand. For the full year, exports rose 25.8% from a year earlier to $644.54 billion, trade ministry data showed on...
Tankers loaded with US liquefied natural gas (LNG) that was reportedly destined for China have been diverted to head towards Britain instead, as Europe's energy crisis worsens by the day. The cargo is making its way through the UK's inshore waterways in a move that is "critical to tempering even...
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's anti-graft agency on Friday accused U.S. retail giant Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Inc and its Sam's Club chain of "stupidity and shorted-sightedness" after social media users alleged that Sam's Club had removed Xinjiang-sourced products from stores. Last week, Sam's Club came under fire in China after users of the...
Some experts have questioned the narrative that China will "inevitably" overtake the U.S. as the top economic power in the world. China has set its sights on overtaking the U.S. through the symbolic gesture of its GDP surpassing that of the U.S., with 2020 providing a humbling opportunity as the U.S. economy shrank due to lockdowns and issues emerging out of the pandemic. The drop represented a relative gain of $1 trillion, putting China’s economy at $6.2 trillion behind the U.S.
In 2021 the Chinese military aircraft production in the year shows success as the Chinese Air Force is getting a slew of new and upgraded airplanes soon. Most Chinese aerospace and defense firms are nearly done with all the production and testing of their new models.Heightening tensions in the Taiwan Strait and other places where the Peoples Liberation Army is active will need the support of the Chinese air force.
HONG KONG, Dec 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The shadow of Beijing’s extraterritorial regulatory ambitions has fallen over investment banks. New draft rules by the securities watchdog require foreign financial institutions and law firms that help Chinese companies sell shares overseas to register and submit annual reports. The rules are...
America’s largest companies are already facing a backlash from the passage of a new U.S. law that severely restricts imports from the Xinjiang region in China, where the U.S. government and human rights advocates say businesses use forced labor to produce essential building blocks of the modern global economy, like cotton-based fabrics and silicon.
John Quelch, Dean of Miami Herbert Business School, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell, where he says the retail giant is acting in accordance to President Biden's new law banning goods from China's Xinjiang region. Quelch also elaborates on the importance of China in Walmart's overall strategy.
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Two Chinese regulators announced draft rules for Chinese firms’ offshore listings over the past week, providing some clarity on how they plan to scrutinize capital market activities amid a broader regulatory crackdown. • WHAT ARE THE NEW RULES FOR OFFSHORE LISTING BY CHINESE COMPANIES?
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that China is seeking to play a ?divide and rule? game against western nations. But he seems to miss the point, as it is not Beijing that does this. "We've been competing and China has been from time to time very cleverly playing...
(Yicai Global) Dec. 28 -- The Chinese government has lifted the last of restrictions on foreign ownership in the automobile industry, allowing greater investment in passenger vehicle manufacturers, in its latest revisions to the country’s negative list for overseas investment that now has just 31 items. The national edition...
(Bloomberg) -- China’s solar industry pushed back against increasing U.S. scrutiny of human rights issues in Xinjiang, calling it slander designed to help American companies compete in the fast-growing sector. Solar firms strictly follow international standards in the region and there’s no evidence of any forced labor, the China...
