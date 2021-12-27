Lara Tang's mental health care packages help young people

Insights on anxiety, depression and the Christian life from the story of Elijah. I asked our church recently how many have struggled with anxiety or depression in the last year and hands shot up throughout our gathering space. No one was surprised, of course, because we have seen reports and news stories about mental health deteriorating in our society. The hands raised throughout the room reminded those of us who struggle that we are not alone. Poets like Tennessee Williams, presidents like Abraham Lincoln, and preachers like Charles Spurgeon have struggled with depression. Poets, presidents, preachers and prophets too. In the Scripture, in 1 Kings 19, we find Elijah under a broom tree, believing that his ministry is over and his life is not worth living. As we read the account we are reminded:

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO