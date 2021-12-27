ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Lara Tang's mental health care packages help young people

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager has been making free mental health care packages to support young people who are struggling. Portishead skater and surfer Lara Tang started making them during lockdown and has had more than 200 requests so far. The 19-year-old said she was bullied at school and had anxiety and...

