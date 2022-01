Ricky Simon capped off 2021 with three out of three wins and a ranking jump to 13th in the bantamweight division but he wasn’t happy being ranked below Sean O’Malley. The American had a statement win over Raphael Assuncao knocking him out at Round 2 and in his post-fight press conference with Michael Bisping he said, “I told you guys, the more comfortable I get, the more dangerous I’ll be and dang I felt comfortable today. I’ve beaten several ranked opponents before, Bisping, but it’s okay, but yeah if Sean O’Malley can get Dana White’s permission, we’ve been trying to make that fight for a while, but I’m not trying to bully a kid into a fight, so anybody else.”

UFC ・ 20 HOURS AGO