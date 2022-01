Before we have flying cars we may have cars with drone buddies. Mazda is looking towards drone integration with this patent for landing/control module. Via The Drive:. The drone in the patent app is explicitly useful as a camera. In that case, it could have real applications; Ford has suggested auxiliary drones for if sensors fail on self-driving vehicles and it’s undeniable that it would, in a sort of weird supervillain robot sidekick way, give you another chance to look at your surroundings.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO