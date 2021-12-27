ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

5 ways open source software transformed business in 2021

By Jim Hall
opensource.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen source software isn't just about creating alternatives to proprietary software. On the business side, open source has become a "force multiplier" to transform how organizations do business. At the same time, more companies have started to adopt more open source methodologies, even in managing teams and processes. In...

opensource.com

Comments / 0

Related
CIO

ParkMobile’s cloud transformation paves way to new business

The pandemic’s pause on commuting put a temporary end to a second ire for many workers: parking. But parking service provider ParkMobile didn’t idle as commuters worked from home through those early months of COVID-19, instead making use of the downtime its business experienced to accelerate its digital transformation to a cloud-native infrastructure in the most cost-effective way possible.
TECHNOLOGY
MIT Technology Review

The internet runs on free open-source software. Who pays to fix it?

Right now, Volkan Yazici is working 22 hour days for free. Yazici is a member of the Log4J project, an open-source tool used widely to record activity inside various types of software. It helps run huge swaths of the internet, including applications ranging from iCloud to Twitter, and he and his colleagues are now desperately trying to deal with a massive vulnerability that has put billions of machines at risk.
COMPUTERS
SDTimes.com

SD Times Open-Source Project of the Week: ZenML

ZenML is an extensible open-source MLOps framework designed to create reproducible pipelines. The framework enables data scientists to write their code as automated pipelines from day one. It is built to encourage the iterative and experimental nature of machine learning work, but also to provide a path to an automated,...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Source Software#Product Marketing#Mckinsey#Crate Io Co
helpnetsecurity.com

Open-source software holds the key to solving Log4Shell-like problems

Earlier this month, the existence of a critical vulnerability in Apache Log4j 2 was revealed and a PoC for it published. Dubbed Log4Shell, it’s an issue in a logging library for Java applications that is widely used across popular open-source projects and enterprise-grade back-end applications. Log4Shell introduced a critical security risk, scoring 10 out of 10 in severity.
SOFTWARE
Andre Oentoro

How Digital Transformation Enhances Your Business Processes

Digital transformation is the reimaging of business in the digital era. That is the process of using the latest technologies to create new or update existing business processes. It benefits your business on multiple levels, from boosting customer collaborations, marketing strategy to business process automation.
ECONOMY
opensource.com

Explore 3D scans with this open source tool

Light detection and ranging, better known as LiDAR, is a method of taking photographs of 3D space using lasers and GPS. That sounds like science fiction—I can think of a few scenes in some movies that probably reimagined this technology without realizing it—but it's a technology that's existed for over 50 years.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

Open source desktop publishing with Scribus

One of my favorite shelves at my local comic book store is the zine rack. Filled with self-published booklets that are too niche, too quirky, or just too individual for any company to spend money on producing, zines are produced by one or two people who have something to say and want to express themselves through text and graphics. Zines are usually created by cutting out blocks of text and graphics and literally pasting them to a master page. Once everything has been laid out, each page is scanned and printed on a copy machine, and distributed to comic book stores, used book stores, Infoshops, and libraries. When you're a computer nerd like me, though, you have easier access to a computer than you do scissors and glue, and my first choice for desktop publishing with open source is Scribus.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Software
aithority.com

ConsenSys Health And Linux Foundation Public Health To Collaborate On Open Source Software For Veterans’ Health

ConsenSys Health, a company creating decentralized patient-centric healthcare networks, and Linux Foundation Public Health (LFPH), which builds, secures and sustains open source software for public health authorities, have commenced a collaboration focused on the uniquely complex healthcare needs of United States veterans and their families. The collaboration includes the creation...
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Who is the first Executive Director of the Open Source Initiative?

The Open Source Initiative has served as the key steward of open source software since its formation in 1998. In September 2021, the Open Source Initiative board hired Stefano Maffulli as its first Executive Director. I recently interviewed Stefano to learn more about him and his vision for the Open Source Initiative.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

A Reflection of the Power of Open Source in Turbulent Times

The world was ill-prepared for COVID-19 — from the early days in 2020 to the waning days of 2021, there’s plenty of evidence to support that statement. From the direct impact of the virus itself (initial testing and diagnosis) to vaccine development and distribution, to the indirect impacts (primarily the shift to work from home), the world and society was challenged again and again and again. And those challenges continue even today and stretch out before us in 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Get started with Zyn-Fusion, an open source synthesizer

A wall of synth. That's what I dream of. Given the chance, on one wall of my office, I'd have a modular synthesizer that only Bob Moog himself could truly ever understand. Until I realize this dream, I make do with a very good approximation: Zyn-Fusion. Zyn-Fusion is the evolution...
COMPUTERS
Forbes

Closing The Business-IT Alignment Gap In Digital Transformations

Sri Manchala is the Chairman & CEO of Trianz, recipient of various leadership awards, and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline. The pandemic has created serious barriers for technologically challenged business leaders around the world. As executives scramble to catch up to new competition and solve novel market challenges with technology-powered solutions like data capture and analytics, 70% are seeing their digital transformation efforts fall short of intended outcomes. Why?
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

7 types of software to help boost your business

If you are a business owner, CEO, or COO looking to give your company a boost, there are thousands of software available to help your business thrive. But with so many options, it can get a bit overwhelming knowing which to choose. To help, we have narrowed down seven of the best software ideas so that you can continue to expand your business successfully.
SOFTWARE
opensource.com

4 conscious steps to engage people in your open source community

Whether you celebrate Christmas or not (our family does, as it happens), this time of year is one where presents are often given and received. I thought it might be nice to think about what presents we could give in the spirit of open source. Now, there are lots of open source projects out there, and you could always use one to create something for a friend, colleague or loved one (video, audio, blog post, image, website) or go deeper with a project which combines open source software and hardware, such as Mycroft or Crowdsupply. Or you could go in the other direction, and get people involved in projects you’re part of or enjoy. That’s what I’d like to suggest in this article: give the gift of open source to more people, or just make open source more accessible to more people: that’s a gift in itself (to them and to the project).
TECHNOLOGY
opensource.com

Make MIDI loops on Linux with this open source tool

There are many great synthesizers for Linux, and like synthesizers in real life, most of them can be controlled using the MIDI protocol. Digital audio workstations like Ardour, Qtractor, and Rosegarden can send and receive MIDI, and they have a plugin structure that permits loading most synthesizers as a component of the application. I'm a fan of modularity, though, and sometimes a big all-in-one audio workstation is more than what I need. Thanks to the combination of JACK, ALSA, and MIDI, it's entirely possible to open a synth as a stand-alone application and use a stand-alone sequencer to play and record that synth. There aren't many modular sequencers out there, but I use Seq24.
COMPUTERS
opensource.com

9 open source alternatives to try in 2022

2021 was another year spent largely online, but that's nothing new for the open source world. The ability to work from anywhere is in our DNA, preceding the pandemic that ushered remote work into the mainstream. Still, all that time in front of screens this year made our community consider...
PERSONAL FINANCE
opensource.com

10 open source career lessons from 2021

The ongoing pandemic kept 2021 far from normal, yet there were glimmers of hope through the uncertainty. In-person conferences slowly resumed, if smaller and with more masks than in years past. And the asynchronous essence of open source allowed many people to keep working on passion projects while growing their careers.
TECHNOLOGY
wraltechwire.com

Analysis: Business transformation will be the hot trend in 2022

HAMPTON, N.H. – Although the term “digital transformation” has served an important purpose of focusing the attention of business leaders and the IT services and consultancies working with them, it has been among the most overused phrases of the last 10 years in technology. At the start of 2022, no one will need to be reminded that technology — digital — can drive transformation.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy