Introducing Learn sCrypt

My fitness career began in 1984, teaching what I now call the "beat me up" kind if fitness: high impact dance aerobics, boot camps, running clubs. By the early 90s I was starting to experience injuries and sought out yoga to complement what I was doing. Back then there was no google or online ANYTHING, so one just had to show up at a studio and hope to be able to keep up with whatever was being taught. Yoga wasn't offered at fitness facilities, it was a private studio environment, very strict and disciplined. "Inclusion" was not a word that anyone used back then, and in fact yoga was very exclusionary.....almost like a private club that was only available to the very strong, very flexible clientele. I bounced around and was exposed to Ashtanga, Bikram, and some Hatha practices, and ultimately formed strong enough opinions about it that I started developing my own practice at home. By 2006 I was teaching my own version of what I call "fitness yoga" in the fitness facilities that I was already teaching in, and it became the highlight of my week. I've logged over 2000 hours of yoga instruction since then, it has been a wonderful journey of learning and teaching.

