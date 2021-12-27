Maryland Woman Arrested in Theft from Vehicle Incident

PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police report they are investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle. Authorities state that between 9:30 AM and 10:30 AM on December 2, 2021, an unknown person entered the closed unlocked bed of the victim’s 2018 Ford F-150XLT and stole a Dewalt tool bag containing a Dewalt hammer drill, Dewalt impact driver, two Dewalt 20 volt batteries, Dewalt battery charger, and a Dewalt cordless circular saw with a blade. The victim was working inside of a residence at a new homes construction job site, located on Thomas Penn Drive, Penn Township, Chester County, while he was parked on the street. The total loss is $300.

