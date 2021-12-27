ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Woman Arrested in Theft from Vehicle Incident

 4 days ago
LOWER OXFORD TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police reported the arrest of a 43-year-old woman from Perryville, Maryland for the theft of items from a motor vehicle. Authorities state that on October 4, 2021, at 6:52 pm, the...

Charles Bear
4d ago

haven't you heard it's the new us a smash-and-grab or take what isn't yours is cool now the Democrat Administration acknowledged is it this is what they want you to do they says their form of changing welf from white people two people that aren't White

