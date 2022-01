GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls could aim to test 1.3565-70 confluence despite COVID-19 woes. The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Thursday amid thin end-of-year trading volumes. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed the previous day's losses back closer to the monthly low. This was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major, though the early downtick turned out to be short-lived. Read More...

CURRENCIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO