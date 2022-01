Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Amara Le Negra is expecting twin girls! The Afro Latina beauty known for her big fro and flawless skin is basking in her pregnancy. Le Negra announced the happy news in November with a beautiful maternity shoot featuring her own mother. Since then, she's been showing off her growing baby bump, even sharing that she's expecting two girls. "I'm in love with them without even meeting them yet," the singer told HollywoodLife exclusively on Nov. 19. "I can feel them kicking. I can only imagine how they're going to look and I just am so in love."

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO