USD/JPY flirts with monthly top, around 114.50 region amid stronger USD
By Haresh Menghani
FXStreet.com
4 days ago
A goodish pickup in the USD demand provided a modest lift to USD/JPY on Monday. The cautious mood could benefit the safe-haven JPY and keep a lid on further gains. Retreating US bond yields might also cap the upside amid the year-end thin liquidity. The USD/JPY pair traded with...
FTSE 100 closing price of 7,379.4 (-0.3%) 888 sees William Hill deal closing in Q2 next year. Investing.com – The FTSE 100 slipped on Friday to close a strong year with a whimper in what was quiet pre-holiday trade. The blue-chip index had its best year since 2016 but still underperformed most of its major European and US counterparts in 2021.
EUR/USD attracted some dip-buying near the 1.1300 mark amid subdued USD price action. Retreating US bond yields acted as a headwind for the greenback amid easing Omicron fears. The recent range-bound moves warrant caution before placing aggressive directional bets. The EUR/USD pair rallied around 30-35 pips from the early European...
EUR/USD has rebounded from its 21DMA at 1.1300 for a second successive day, but remains within recent ranges pre-year end. On the year, the pair looks on course to post a 7.0% decline, largely due to Fed/ECB policy divergence. On the final trading day of the year, a day marred...
EUR/GBP prolonged its bearish trend witnessed over the past four weeks or so. Easing Omicron fears turned out to be a key factor that underpinned the sterling. The EUR/GBP cross edged lower through the early European session and dropped to the lowest level since February 2020, around the 0.8370-65 region in the last hour.
The USD/JPY edges higher in the year’s last trading day, up some 0.03%. A risk-off market mood put capped the downtrend of the USD/JPY. USD/JPY Price Forecast: The upward bias to continue, a break above 115.20 would open the door for a test of the YTD high at 115.52.
GBP/USD Analysis: Bulls could aim to test 1.3565-70 confluence despite COVID-19 woes. The GBP/USD pair seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses and finally settled nearly unchanged on Thursday amid thin end-of-year trading volumes. The US dollar made a solid comeback and reversed the previous day's losses back closer to the monthly low. This was seen as a key factor that exerted some downward pressure on the major, though the early downtick turned out to be short-lived. Read More...
GBP/USD regained positive traction on Friday and climbed back closer to the monthly high. The set-up supports prospects for a move towards testing the 1.3565 confluence resistance. Only a sustained break below the 1.3400 mark will negate the near-term positive outlook. The GBP/USD pair edged during the early part of...
A combination of factors assisted USD/CAD to reverse the early slide to a three-week low. Ascending channel breakdown supports prospects for an extension of the recent decline. Any further recovery move might get sold into and remain capped near the 1.2800 mark. The USD/CAD pair reversed an intraday dip to...
As we head into the last trading session of 2021, risk sentiment is continuing to hold up, pretty much like it has for the most part of the year. US weekly jobless claims came in lower than expected, suggesting continuing strength in the US labor market. China's December manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMIs came in better than expected. US yields have come off 3-4bps across the curve with a yield of 10y now at 1.51%. Real rates have become more negative. 10y real rate is now -1.1%. The dollar has weakened against most currencies except the Yen, which is the worst-performing G10 currency this year. Euro continues to trade the 1.1260-1.1360 range. The pound has reclaimed the 1.35 mark and is consolidating above that level.
XRP price keeps respecting the longer-term green ascending trend line for the fourth consecutive week. To the upside, some moving averages are weighing on upside potential. Expect investors to wait for the perfect entry before the rally starts in 2022. Ripple (XRP) is respecting both boundaries from both the upside...
The S&P 500 is flat in subdued trade on the final session of 2021, having slipped back under 4800 on Thursday. The index is on course to post an annual return of more than 27%. All the major US indices were powered higher in 2021 by massive fiscal and monetary...
GBP/USD has turned south after testing 1.3500 on Wednesday. Downward correction could extend if 1.3440 support turns into resistance. Buyers are likely to try to reclaim control as long as 1.3400 holds. GBP/USD has reversed its direction after rising to its highest level in more than a month at 1.3505...
AUD/USD seesaws after forming bearish candlestick near monthly high. Market sentiment dwindles as New Year approaches, Omicron cases rise. Aussie PM Morrison refrained from any major activity restrictions after snap National Cabinet Meeting. Key markets in Asia-Pacific are off due to New Year’s Eve, China’s official PMI for December will...
GBP/USD faced rejection near the 1.3500 mark and witnessed a modest pullback on Thursday. Resurgent USD demand exerted pressure amid the worsening COVID-19 situation in the UK. Britain reported a record number of cases amid an alarming spread of the Omicron variant. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through...
EUR/USD touched its highest level in a month at 1.1370 on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum. The pair was last seen edging lower toward 1.1300 as choppy action continues heading into new year, FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer reports. Year-end flows could ramp up market volatility later in...
EUR/USD has lost its traction after jumping to a fresh December high. Year-end flows could ramp up market volatility later in the session. Significant near-term support seems to have formed around 1.1300. EUR/USD has lost its bullish momentum after advancing to its strongest level in a month at 1.1370 on...
USD/JPY pauses two-day uptrend after refreshing five-week top. Yields remain pressured, stock futures stay indecisive around a record high. Market players stay cautiously optimistic amid mixed concerns over Omicron, geopolitics and US stimulus. Light calendar, New Year’s Eve to restrict market moves. USD/JPY bounces off intraday low to 115.05...
GBP/JPY retreats from two-month high, stays mildly bid though. Clear upside break of previous resistance, firmer RSI and sustained trading beyond 50-DMA favor bulls. Seven-month-old horizontal area lures buyers, mid-November high also acts as nearby support. GBP/JPY bulls take a breather around early November tops, up 0.06% intraday near 155.15...
The attempts of the bulls to control the USD/JPY culminated in a test of the 115.00 psychological resistance level, where it has settled as of this writing. This was the highest for the currency pair in more than a month. Investors' risk appetite has helped the currency pair a lot in achieving its recent gains. The US dollar is still strongly supported by expectations of an imminent date for raising US interest rates. The US economic recovery from the effects of the epidemic is still strong.
